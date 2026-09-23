France rebukes world over Gaza as Canada, UK back Palestinian state at UNGA

France’s Macron says the suffering in Gaza should ‘shame all of us’ as Canada’s Carney pledges $71m for two-state efforts.

France, Canada and the United Kingdom have expressed support for a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly, with French President Emmanuel Macron condemning Israel’s restrictions on aid to Gaza as a “shame” for the world.

Macron’s impassioned address on Tuesday came as Israeli forces killed at least three Palestinians in Gaza City, despite a cease-fire brokered by the United States in October. More than 73,900 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel’s genocidal war began in October 2023, including 1,399 since the cease-fire took effect.

In his speech to the UN General Assembly, Macron noted that France had been among a dozen countries that recognized a Palestinian state a year ago. But he asked, “what credibility do we have if we continue to remain inactive in the face of Gaza?”

“Some boast of a supposed peace, but this peace hasn’t reopened humanitarian routes for a single second,” he said.

“Must we stand by and watch this spectacle that shames us all? Never!”

Macron also criticised what he called Israel’s daily “violations” actions in the occupied West Bank.

“All those who claim that Israel’s security depends on violating the sovereignty of all its neighbors are making a fatal mistake, weakening Israel’s security for today and tomorrow, and threatening it,” he warned.

Macron, along with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Canadian Prime Minister Mike Carney and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, also chaired a meeting at the UN General Assembly on Palestinian statehood.

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Burnham told delegates from dozens of countries that failure to deliver a two-state solution will “corrode trust” in politicians who have talked about the issue but not taken action.

He said the UK has also banned trade with illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank, describing Israel’s E1 settlement project as “a deliberate attempt to block a two-state solution”. The project would bisect the occupied West Bank and cut it off from East Jerusalem, fragmenting the land Palestinians hope will form the heart of a future state.

Burnham added, “We all live in an era of low trust in politics. Many people in this room, many politicians around the world, have spoken for decades about a two-state solution. But if we fail to back those words with deeds, we will further corrode trust in the political, diplomatic and international process.”

Carney meanwhile announced that Canada would give 100 million Canadian dollars ($71m), in aid to Palestinians to preserve “the possibility of a two-state solution”. He said that 80 percent of the funding will go towards direct humanitarian aid, while the remaining 20 percent will be allocated to “support peace and security”, including Canada’s multiyear initiative to train Palestinian police in the occupied West Bank.

Carney prefaced the pledge by noting that Palestinians in Gaza continue to endure “immense human suffering”, while Israelis confront “existential threats from Hamas and from Iran and its proxies”.

Carney said Palestinians in Gaza continued to endure “immense human suffering,” while Israelis faced “existential threats from Hamas and from Iran and its proxies.” He also criticized Israel’s E1 settlement project and said Canada intended to introduce restrictions on goods produced in settlements. Canada is among 12 countries that have announced such trade restrictions.

He also criticised Israel’s E1 settlement project, with the “intention to bring forward trade restrictions targeting goods produced in those illegal Israeli settlements”.

Canada is one of the 12 states that announced restrictions on trade in goods ⁠with settlements in the occupied territory.

Since the beginning of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, Ottawa has pledged more than 600 million Canadian dollars ($426m) in aid for Palestinian civilians.