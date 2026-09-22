News|Aviation

Typhoon Dujuan kills two in Japan, causes travel chaos near Tokyo

Storm is moving northeast of Japan’s eastern coast across the Pacific, leaving a path of destruction behind.

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People wading through knee-deep floodwater on a residential street in Ichikawa
Residents wade through a flooded street as Typhoon Dujuan brings heavy rain to Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, on September 21, 2026 [Kyodo/Reuters]
Published On 22 Sep 2026

A powerful storm has triggered evacuation advisories for more than 1.6 million people, causing widespread travel chaos, flooding and landslides near Tokyo.

On Monday, Typhoon Dujuan packed wind speeds of about 144 kilometres (89 miles) per hour as it moved 130km (80 miles) south of Katsuura, near the Japanese capital, cutting power to thousands of households.

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Two people have been confirmed dead, Kyodo News reported, citing local authorities.

By early Tuesday, the storm had shifted away from the coast and was heading northeast out to sea towards the Aleutian Islands, with slightly diminished winds, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

In areas where warnings have been issued, “there’s a risk the rain will continue as the typhoon moves north”, the JMA’s Takuya Hosomi said.

Passengers rest at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, as many flights are delayed and cancelled because of Typhoon Dujuan on September 21, 2026
Passengers rest at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, as many flights are delayed and cancelled because of Typhoon Dujuan on September 21, 2026 [Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]

Passengers were stranded at airports after Japan Airlines cancelled 135 flights and All Nippon Airways scrapped 140 on Monday.

Some rail services were suspended, including bullet train services connecting Tokyo and Osaka, Japan Railways said.

The JMA warned on Sunday that rain and winds were expected to intensify even before the typhoon’s arrival.

“The total rainfall through Tuesday could exceed the average monthly rainfall for September, resulting in record-breaking heavy rain,” the agency said.

Social media posts showed images of flooded roads in front of Kamakura station, a popular sightseeing spot.

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“There is flooding in various parts of the city, so travelling by car is dangerous,” Kamakura Mayor Takashi Matsuo said on X.

Floodwaters also inundated parts of Ichikawa, east of Tokyo.

Dujuan forced the early closure of the Tokyo Game Show, one of the world’s biggest video game trade fairs, on Monday, its final day.

The area around a ramen restaurant is flooded by heavy rain as Typhoon Dujuan approaches Oamishirasato, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, on September 21, 2026
The area around a ramen restaurant is flooded by heavy rain as Typhoon Dujuan approaches Oamishirasato, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, on September 21, 2026 [Kyodo/Reuters]

A major outdoor music festival and a baseball match, both scheduled to be held in Chiba, were also cancelled.

Dujuan is Japan’s 25th typhoon this year. The country often sees strong typhoons in the late summer and early autumn.

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