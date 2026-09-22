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Trump says US officials met for three hours with Iranian delegation

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epa13256105 United States President Donald Trump speaks during the General Debate of the 81st session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 22 September 2026. EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
United States President Donald Trump speaks during the General Debate of the 81st session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 22 September 2026. [Mick Tsikas/EPA]
By Al Jazeera Staff, AFP and Reuters
Published On 22 Sep 2026

⁠US ⁠President Donald Trump has told reporters ⁠at the ⁠United Nations that US officials ‌had a “very good” three-hour meeting with the ⁠Iranian delegation.

“They had a very good meeting, a very productive meeting,” Trump said, adding that the meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York lasted about three hours.

“They have another one scheduled in the very near future.”

More to come…

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