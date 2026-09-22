Trump says US officials met for three hours with Iranian delegation

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⁠US ⁠President Donald Trump has told reporters ⁠at the ⁠United Nations that US officials ‌had a “very good” three-hour meeting with the ⁠Iranian delegation.

“They had a very good meeting, a very productive meeting,” Trump said, adding that the meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York lasted about three hours.

“They have another one scheduled in the very near future.”

More to come…