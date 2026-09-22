Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘genocidal mindset’ in blistering UN address

Turkish president says United Nations has failed to fulfil its obligations towards safety and security.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned Israeli actions in Gaza and the occupied West Bank in a blistering speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

In a speech that saw the Israeli delegation walk out and Palestinian representatives applaud, Erdogan addressed Israel’s continuing war crimes in Gaza and the escalation of settler pogroms in the occupied West Bank.

“With the support of [US President Donald] Trump, we contributed to a ceasefire. But despite this so-called ceasefire, more than 1,300 civilians have been murdered in Gaza,” he said.

Although Hamas and other Palestinian groups have accepted the second phase of the October ceasefire framework agreement, he said “Israel is not putting an end to its actions in Gaza and the West Bank is going through the most challenging time as the illegal Israeli settlers occupy the region”.

Erdogan described Gaza as “the most inhumane, most shameful concentration camp of our time”.

“We face a genocidal mindset that can never get enough of killing. No one with humanity, mercy or conscience can turn a blind eye,” he added.

Erdogan slammed the UN, saying it has failed to fulfil its obligations to establish peace and stability in conflict zones.

“Eighty-one years ago, the United Nations was formed to preserve global peace and stability, but unfortunately, the UN has failed to fulfil its duty,” he said.

Erdogan maintained that the UN has been forced into “dysfunction” and was “bleeding out” in Palestine, Lebanon and Sudan.

Absence of Abbas

Erdogan also addressed the absence of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the UN meeting of world leaders after the US denied the Palestinian leader a visa to enter the country – the second time in two years.

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“Let it be known that although President Abbas is unable to be with us here in person, we will, as we did last year, continue to be the voice of a free and sovereign state of Palestine,” Erdogan said.

The Turkish president also addressed Russia’s war on Ukraine, saying the time had come to bring the conflict to an end.

“Our sincere hope is to end the Ukraine-Russia war by keeping Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty intact,” he said.