Israeli attacks on Gaza kill three, including a child

Israeli attacks on Palestinians continue in Gaza despite a ceasefire signed in October.

A Palestinian child has been killed after Israeli forces opened fire on civilians in the al-Mawasi “safe zone” in southern Gaza, sources at the Nasser Medical Complex told Al Jazeera.

The child, identified as Ismail al-Bardawil, was one of three people killed in Israeli attacks on the Palestinian enclave on Monday.

In Jabalia, northern Gaza, a Palestinian man died from wounds sustained from Israeli forces’ fire. In a separate incident in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, a woman was killed after Israeli troops opened fire.

Nine other Palestinians were wounded by Israeli gunfire in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza and Khan Younis city in the south. The Anadolu news agency reported that two women and a child were among the injured.

In northern Gaza’s Jabalia al-Balad, a woman was critically wounded when Israeli forces opened fire east of the Jabalia refugee camp, according to Al Jazeera Arabic.

Witnesses also reported shelling and heavy tank fire from Israeli forces in the Shakoush area, north of Rafah.

Anadolu reported that three Palestinians, including a woman, were shot when Israeli forces opened fire towards the Hamad City residential area north of Khan Younis and two others were injured by shrapnel from an artillery shell in the al-Amal neighbourhood in central Khan Younis.

While a “ceasefire” agreement between Israel and Hamas was signed last October, no withdrawal of Israeli troops has taken place and attacks on Palestinians have continued.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has documented the deaths of 1,394 people and injuries to 4,839 since the “ceasefire” came into force. At least 73,914 people have been killed since Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza began on October 7, 2023.