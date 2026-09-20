News|Elections

Germany’s Berlin, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania states head to polls

Far-right AfD defeated German chancellor’s CDU in recent Saxony-Anhalt state election, casting doubt on his future.

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Various election campaign posters with candidates running for Sunday's regional election in the northern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, are pictured in Neubrandenburg, north-eastern Germany, on September 18, 2026 [John MacDougall/AFP]
Various election campaign posters with candidates running for regional elections in the northern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania are pictured in Neubrandenburg, northeastern Germany, on September 18, 2026 [John MacDougall/AFP]
By AFP and Reuters
Published On 20 Sep 2026

Voters in two German states will go to the polls on Sunday, as far-right and far-left gains threaten to affect the political standing of Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Merz, according to a report by the AFP news agency, has scheduled a crisis meeting of his Christian Democratic Union party (CDU), skipped this week’s UN General Assembly meeting in New York, and cleared his calendar to deal with potential aftershocks from the votes in Berlin and the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

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Pressure on Merz has been mounting after the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) delivered a major defeat to his CDU party two weeks ago in the key state of Saxony-Anhalt. The AfD fell just short of an absolute majority, which would have allowed it to govern on its own.

And after just 16 months in power, Merz’s approval ratings have plunged to about 14 percent, the latest polls suggest, as he struggles to push through promised economic and social welfare reforms with his centre-left coalition partners, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), raising doubts among fellow party members whether he can continue to lead.

About 2.5 million people are eligible to vote in the capital, Berlin, and nearly 1.3 million in the northeastern coastal state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Polling booths open at 8am local time and will close at 6pm.

AfD's main candidate for the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania state election Leif-Erik Holm attends an election campaign event in Schwerin, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, northeastern Germany, on September 19, 2026 [Danny Gohlke/AFP]
AfD’s main candidate for the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania state election, Leif-Erik Holm, attends an election campaign event in Schwerin, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, northeastern Germany, on September 19, 2026 [Danny Gohlke/AFP]

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Merz’s party is an onlooker to the main battle between the SPD’s popular state premier Manuela Schwesig and the AfD’s lead candidate, former radio presenter Leif-Erik Holm.

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While the AfD was polling at 36 percent against the SPD’s 37 percent, Merz’s CDU, at just 6 percent, was dangerously close to the 5 percent hurdle needed to stay in the state parliament, according to public broadcaster ZDF.

In the city-state of Berlin, the ruling CDU is running a tight race against the far-left Die Linke (The Left), which promises drastic measures to solve a dire housing crisis and is popular with young people.

A CDU defeat there would be another blow for Merz, especially at the hands of Die Linke, which wants to curb corporate power and leans towards Moscow.

Regional elections would not usually draw much interest outside Germany, but the AfD’s success in Saxony-Anhalt, which it sees as the first step towards winning federal elections due in 2029, has sent shockwaves through Europe.

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