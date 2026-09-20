Israeli forces kill Palestinian near Jenin in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man near Jenin and an Israeli settler died from his wounds in a separate shooting.

Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian man near the city of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank after he “attempted to carry out a vehicular attack” near an illegal settlement.

An army spokesperson said on Sunday that Israeli forces shot the man near the illegal settlement of Ganim, east of the Palestinian city of Jenin. The spokesperson said there were no casualties among Israeli forces.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said Israeli forces prevented their medical team from reaching the victim, the Wafa news agency reported.

In a separate incident, an Israeli settler was fatally shot in an attack near the illegal settlement of Halamish in the central West Bank.

The 30-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he died of his wounds, police said.

The army said it was searching for a suspect who opened fire from a vehicle and left the scene on foot. After the shooting, Israeli forces closed all entry and exit points to Ramallah and el-Bireh cities, Wafa reported.