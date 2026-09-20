Ed Sheeran calls Gaza situation ‘unjustifiable’ after Palestine controversy

The British singer addresses fans at his concert in Philadelphia as his US Loop Tour resumes.

British pop star Ed Sheeran has made his first comments on the controversy that plunged his North America Loop Tour into turmoil, saying that the situation in Gaza is “catastrophic”, “unjustifiable” and “disproportionate”.

Sheeran made the remarks as he opened his show at the Lincoln Financial Field stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where his tour resumed on Saturday night.

The pop singer has faced a wave of criticism after his opening act, American rapper Macklemore, was dropped from the lineup over his pro-Palestine comments at a concert in New Jersey earlier this month.

Macklemore’s comments drew backlash from owners of stadiums hosting Sheeran’s future tour dates. Sheeran has denied being behind the decision, blaming the tour promoter.

According to US media reports, the start time for the concert was pushed back two and a half hours because there were no opening acts and Sheeran performed solo.

All of Sheeran’s four supporting acts, including American singer Billie Eilish’s brother and musical collaborator, Finneas, walked out on Sheeran, issuing public statements citing their support for Palestinians.

Finneas and his sister have been outspoken about their support for Palestine before.

“Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed,” he said on Instagram last Tuesday, adding: “I stand with Palestine and its people.”

A group of about 50 pro-Palestinian demonstrators rallied outside the stadium before the show on Saturday, waving Palestinian flags and chanting “Free, free Palestine.”

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Hillary Steinberg, 34, of Philadelphia, said she got tickets a year ago but got a refund and attended the demonstration instead, disappointed that Sheeran did not take a stand.

“I was, until this week, a big Ed Sheeran fan,” Steinberg told the Associated Press news agency. “I think all art is political, and all music is political, and so this choice, even though he was saying that he wasn’t complicit, is a political choice.”

The controversy did not matter to concertgoers who spoke to the Reuters news agency on Saturday before Sheeran took to the stage.

Joy VanRuler, 55, of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, said she supports both Sheeran and Macklemore.

“It doesn’t need to be political,” VanRuler said. “It’s about the music, and we support both of them and it’s all good.”