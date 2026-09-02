Kheibar Shekan, Iran’s medium-range missile, is said to play a pivotal role in escalating US-Israel tensions.

Share What is Iran’s Castle Breaker missile, used against US bases? on social media

Iran’s Kheibar Shekan missile, which means Castle Breaker in Persian, has emerged as one of the most talked-about weapons in the US-Israel war on Iran.

The medium-range ballistic missile has been used by Iran in strikes on US military targets and infrastructure in the Middle East this week, as Tehran aims to demonstrate that its missile arsenal remains well-stocked following six months of intermittent US and Israeli attacks.

The war entered a new phase this week following a lull in fighting for a month, when US forces struck rocket launchers on Iran’s Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, close to the country’s strategic port of Bandar Abbas, on Monday. That prompted Iran to strike back at US military assets in Jordan.

Since then, the United States has carried out more attacks on various Iranian targets, with Tehran again responding in kind, targeting several US bases in the region, including in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

So, what is the Castle Breaker, what is it capable of, and what is the latest in the US-Israel war on Iran?

What is the Kheibar Shekan or Castle Breaker missile?

It is a medium-range ballistic missile which has been developed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as part of its wider range of missiles.

It is one of Iran’s newer medium-range missile systems, with a range of roughly 1,450km (901 miles), with a payload range (warhead capacity) of 449kg to 590kg (990 pounds to 1,300 pounds).

In comparison, the US has introduced the Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM) during the conflict, described by its producer Lockheed Martin as long-range precision-strike missiles that can hit targets ranging from 60km (37 miles) to more than 499km (310 miles) away.

Advertisement

The US has also used Tomahawk cruise missiles, which are long-range, precision-guided weapons that can fly at low altitudes and hit targets up to 2,500km (1,550 miles) away.

The Kheibar Shekan was unveiled in 2022 and takes its name from Khaybar, the word for a fortified settlement associated with early Islamic history. Shekan means breaker or destroyer.

One of the missile’s key characteristics is its solid-fuel propulsion, which allows it to be launched within minutes during a crisis. Solid-fuel missiles are preloaded with fuel, so they do not need to be fuelled just before launch – a process that can take several hours. This makes them easier and safer to operate, less likely to be detected, and they require less logistical support for the transport of fuel.

The fuel is dense and burns rapidly, producing a brief but powerful thrust. It can also be stored for long periods without degrading or breaking down, unlike liquid fuel, which is more prone to deterioration.

Where has Iran used its Castle Breaker missile?

Iran has repeatedly stated that it has been using Kheibar Shekan missiles against US military positions in the region since the six-month conflict began with US-Israeli strikes on Tehran and other sites around Iran on February 28.

State broadcaster IRIB reported that Iranian forces deployed the missile in retaliatory attacks on US assets in Jordan this week.

On July 20, the IRGC released footage showing Kheibar Shekan alongside Fateh-110, Zolfaghar and Emad ballistic missiles being used in attacks on US military targets.

Four days prior, the IRGC said it had targeted a US jet maintenance facility and a new command-and-control centre in Jordan’s Azraq with Kheibar Shekan missiles.

What other missile systems does Iran have?

Iran has a combination of short-, medium- and long-range missiles at its disposal.

Short-range ballistic missiles, which have a range of roughly 150km to 800km (93-500 miles), are built to reach nearby military targets in rapid regional strikes.

Core systems include the Fateh variants: Zolfaghar, Qiam-1 and older Shahab-1/2 missiles. Their shorter range can be an advantage in a crisis as they can be launched in volleys, compressing warning time and making pre-emption harder.

Medium-range ballistic missiles, with a range of roughly 1,500km to 2,000km (900-1,200 miles), include systems such as Shahab-3, Emad, Ghadr-1, the Khorramshahr variants and Sejjil, alongside newer designs like Kheibar Shekan and Haj Qassem.

These missiles put Israeli targets and US-linked sites in the Gulf states within their range.

Advertisement

Iran also has an arsenal of cruise missiles such as Soumar, Ya-Ali, the Quds variants, Hoveyzeh, Paveh and Ra’ad. The Soumar has a range of 2,500km (1,553 miles).

Former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had previously limited Iranian missile ranges to 2,200km (1,367 miles) but removed that limit following Israel’s 12-day war on Iran in June 2025.

What’s the latest in the US-Iran war?

The latest escalation has brought a period of relative calm to an end.

The US resumed attacks on Iranian targets on August 31, with US Central Command saying it had struck IRGC sites in southern Iran.

Iran responded with missiles and drones against US forces and military assets located in the region. On Tuesday, the US military said it had completed another wave of strikes against Iranian military targets.

Tehran reported that the US had also struck civilian targets, including a house which was bombed during a wedding celebration in the city of Kuhestak, killing at least five people and injuring 68, including women and children.

Iran’s military said it launched attacks on US bases and assets in Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait and Iraq’s Erbil in response.

US President Donald Trump previously threatened more attacks if Iran retaliated, while Tehran said it would also respond to US attacks.

The renewed fighting has also put the Strait of Hormuz back at the centre of the crisis as Iranian and US forces vie for control of the critical waterway.

Oil prices rose sharply this week as markets reacted to the renewed US-Iran fighting and the risk to energy shipments through the key waterway, through which 25 percent of the world’s oil and petroleum products are shipped in peacetime.

The US attacks come shortly after Washington announced an economic pressure campaign against Iran, declaring that it would target its financial interests across the world.