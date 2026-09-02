At least 16 dead, 28 injured, in Egypt bus crash

Bus crashes on Dahab-Nuweiba road on the eastern coast of the Sinai Peninsula, an area popular with tourists.

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A bus crash in Egypt’s South Sinai governorate has killed 16 people and injured 28 others, the Ministry of Health and Population said.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning on the road from Dahab to Nuweiba on the eastern coast of the Sinai Peninsula, an area with resorts along the Red Sea popular with tourists.

Health Ministry spokesman Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said 20 ambulances were dispatched to the scene to evacuate and treat the wounded.

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar ordered medical facilities to raise their level of preparedness and provide the injured with necessary medical care, medicines and supplies.

Deadly road accidents are common in Egypt. Last year, nearly 6,000 people died in road accidents across the country, according to Egypt’s state statistics agency.

Last month, 18 people ⁠were killed ⁠and 30 ⁠injured in a road accident in the northeastern governorate of Ismailia.