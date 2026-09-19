Child among three Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza

Gaza’s Health Ministry says the son of its director general, Munir al-Bursh, is among those killed.

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At least three Palestinians, including a child as well as the son of a Health Ministry official, have been killed and others injured in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip.

One Palestinian was killed on Saturday when Israeli forces struck the Shujayea neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, according to a source in the ambulance and emergency services speaking to Al Jazeera.

A girl succumbed to her injuries sustained in Israeli gunfire earlier on Saturday north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah announced.

The hospital also announced that a woman was seriously injured by gunfire from Israeli forces east of the Maghazi refugee camp, also in central Gaza.

Medical sources told Al Jazeera that a young Palestinian was killed and several others injured in an Israeli air attack west of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Later, Gaza’s Ministry of Health said in a statement that Basir al-Bursh, the son of its director general Munir al-Bursh, was killed in the attack in az-Zahra neighbourhood, west of the Jabalia refugee camp.

The ministry said its leadership and staff “extend their deepest condolences and most sincere sympathies to our esteemed brother and dear colleague Dr Muneer Abdullah al-Bursh on the martyrdom of his dutiful eldest son, the young man (Basir)”.

Hundreds killed since ‘ceasefire’

Israeli attacks on the besieged enclave have killed at least 1,381 people since a United States-brokered “ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas was announced in October 2025.

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Israel has killed at least 73,795 people and wounded 174,869 since the start of its genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza in October 2023.

Last month, UNICEF, the UN children’s agency, said that, on average, one child is killed a day in Gaza by Israel.

Palestinian families are now confined to about a third of the enclave, sheltering among destroyed buildings, rubble and uncleared waste, the agency said.