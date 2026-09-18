Poll reveals 71 percent in US believe Trump’s team lacks a clear strategy for resolving the conflict.

Share US voter opposition to war on Iran grows to new highs: Poll on social media

A new survey has found that a record number of registered voters in the United States oppose the war on Iran and believe there is no strategy to end it.

A survey published on Thursday by Fox News found that 71 percent of voters believe the Trump administration “lacks a clear strategy” for ending the hostilities, which have helped to raise inflation and send fuel prices soaring.

The publication of the poll comes the day before the start of in-person voting for the US midterm elections in November, with the unpopular war helping to send the disapproval rating of President Donald Trump’s overall performance to 61 percent.

Conducted in mid-September, the survey also found that a new high of more than 60 percent of voters believe the US taking military action against Iran was the “wrong decision”.

The poll also found growing concern about the war’s impact on US security. Forty-seven percent of registered voters said the conflict would make the US less safe long term, up from 39 percent in April. Just 32 percent said it would make the country safer.

Early voting in the mid-terms will last six weeks. The election will include votes for the US House of Representatives and the Senate. If the Democrats secure a majority in Congress, they could alter the trajectory of Trump’s final two years as president.

Facing that challenge, Trump has tried to alter voting practices and reshape how US elections are run. He tried to restrict mail ballots, started a pressure campaign to force election officials to share sensitive voter data and initiated an expansive federal investigation into non-citizen voters.

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Additionally, the controversial Republican leader has promised a $5,000 payout for every adult US citizen if the party keeps control of both houses.