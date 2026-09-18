The US president insists media outlets report ‘fiction and lies’ as he enforces new bans on White House access.

Share Trump bans CNN, MS NOW, Politico from the White House for ‘fake news’ on social media

United States President Donald Trump has announced that, effective immediately, CNN, MS NOW and Politico are banned from the White House.

On Friday, Trump posted on social media his displeasure with the media outlets’ coverage of his administration.

“I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW … from the White House as a result of their constant “reporting” FAKE NEWS!” Trump wrote.

“Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow.”

Speaking to reporters later on Friday at the White House, Trump said the outlets “purposely write negative news.”

“You get so tired of reading and seeing fake news,” he told reporters in the Oval Office. “They purposely write negative news, and they do that because they want to try and diminish the Republicans and a Republican administration. And honestly, we’ve done a fantastic job.”

Asked why he is taking action now, Trump said it is because of the news organisations’s “cumulative” coverage.

Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reported from Washington that Trump’s ban will likely be challenged soon.

“The United States has the First Amendment [of its Constitution] that says the government cannot restrict access to this sort of thing,” he said.

“Other presidents have been angry at press coverage before. Lyndon B Johnson used to rail about it. Richard Nixon wondered whether or not he could ban certain people from the White House as well,” he said. “At every point, they were told it’s not a good look.”

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While in office, Trump has repeatedly criticised the press for what he says is unfair coverage and has verbally targeted reporters for their reporting.