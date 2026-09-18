Syria arrests five former al-Assad-era officers over strikes on civilians

Former air officers, including an air force general, were arrested in a series of operations.

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Syrian security forces say they have arrested five former air force officers accused of involvement in air strikes on civilians during the rule of deposed President Bashar al-Assad.

The former officers, including an air force general, were arrested in a series of operations in coordination with the Counter Terrorism Directorate, the head of Syria’s Internal Security Forces in the coastal Tartous province said in a statement on Friday.

The detained officers were involved “in using the air force, airbases and field command centres to conduct intensive combat airstrikes targeting populated areas”, according to the statement.

Colonel Abdul Aal Mohammad Abdul Aal said the detainees included pilots, field commanders and officers who served in operations rooms under the former regime.

Those detained were identified as Major-General Mohammad Fajr Ali; Brigadier-General pilot Abdullah Ali Mualla; Colonel pilot Nidal Hussein Saleh; Colonel Mohammad Ali Salim; and Lieutenant-Colonel pilot Talib Abdul Karim Hassan.

Investigations and military records indicated that the five, each according to his position and responsibilities, were involved in planning, directing and carrying out air strikes, Abdul Aal said.

According to the security chief, aircraft, airbases and field command centres were used to conduct intensive strikes on populated areas, resulting in the destruction of residential neighbourhoods and infrastructure, forced displacement and extensive casualties.

The forces said investigations were ongoing before the suspects’ referral for trial.

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Over more than 13 years of a civil war that claimed more than half a million lives, Syrian forces relentlessly shelled areas held by the rebels before al-Assad was toppled and the current government came to power.

Since al-Assad was overthrown in December 2024, Syria’s new government has arrested dozens of former security officials.

Earlier this month, Syrian authorities said they had arrested nine former pilots, including three generals accused of taking part in lethal bombings of towns and villages under al-Assad’s rule.

Syria sentenced Bashar al-Assad, his brother Maher al-Assad, and five other security officials to death in absentia in August for atrocities committed during the civil war.

The former president fled Syria as his government fell and is believed to be living in Russia.