Pentagon resumes paused testosterone policy amid medical experts’ concerns

Experts have called policy unnecessary and said testosterone injections could increase risks of infertility.

The United States military says it is moving forward with a policy of mandatory testosterone testing among US service members aged 30 and older, following an earlier pause and questions from medical experts.

The Pentagon released new guidelines for the policy, championed by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, on Friday.

Hegseth first announced the policy in July, stating that it was needed to identify potential “testosterone deficiency” and enable soldiers to operate at their “absolute best”.

The move aligns with interest from online podcasters and health influencers who have touted testosterone injections as a means of becoming healthier and more muscular.

A Pentagon release quotes Hegseth as saying the measure is about “restoring and optimising your natural capabilities, protecting your longevity and ensuring you have the biological foundation required to sustain the fight”.

Medical experts have described the programme as unnecessary and said that it could cause potential health complications such as infertility for service members, if applied incorrectly. The Pentagon temporarily paused an earlier version of the policy in September in order to “allow for updates”.

The new guidelines apply only to male service members and establish uniform screening standards and treatment pathways for testosterone deficiencies. Testing will take place during periodic health assessments and annual evaluations, and younger service members can request testing if they want.

Hegseth has promoted a heavy focus on policies that he says are necessary to maximise military preparedness but that critics say are importing right-wing culture war issues into the military.

The Trump administration has banned transgender service members, rolled back protections meant to minimise civilian harm in military operations, and ousted military officials seen as at odds with the government’s priorities.

Advertisement

“While we invest heavily in our weapon systems, platforms and gear, our most decisive tactical advantage will always be the individual warfighter,” Hegseth said.