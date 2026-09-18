Drone attacks by Colombian armed groups more than double in early 2026

Civilians are caught in the crossfire of drone attacks between armed groups and government forces.

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Drone attacks by armed groups in Colombia surged 146 percent in the first five months of this year compared with the same period in 2025, according to the country’s Ombudsman’s Office.

The attacks killed 21 people and wounded 145 others, including children. Civilians accounted for nearly a third of those killed or wounded, the office said on Thursday.

Ombudsman Iris Marin warned that the drones inflict fear well beyond the immediate casualties, with their recurring buzz terrorising communities in conflict-affected areas.

Drones are part of the escalating war between armed groups and government forces, leaving civilians caught in between.

Homes, educational institutions, petrol stations and infrastructure were also hit.

Marin said that in some territories, fear of overflights and attacks has also triggered displacements, restrictions on mobility, and difficulties in working the fields, accessing health centres or carrying out daily activities.

It is common in the country for armed groups to demonstrate their strength using lethal, makeshift drones rigged with explosives.

The Ombudsman said the attacks have “restricted access for humanitarian missions and hindered processes of return and permanence in the territories”.

Analysts have said armed groups use the aerial devices for two main purposes: attacks and surveillance. They target and launch attacks on rival groups as well as state forces, and survey illegal coca fields.

Last month, a Human Rights Watch report said children are being trained in drone warfare. The watchdog also said that armed groups are recruiting children through social media platforms like Meta and TikTok.

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Drones are used by both sides

The flight of unmanned aircraft over Colombia’s rugged terrain makes neutralising them difficult.

In January 2026, the Colombian government announced a $1.68bn project to develop an anti-drone shield.

Colombia’s right-wing president, Abelardo de la Espriella, governs from a military stronghold in Barranquilla and is waging a frontal offensive against armed groups with support from the United States. Recent operations by Colombian troops have utilised US-made drones, a military source told AFP.

In recent months, Colombian military forces have also used grenade-launching drones to counter armed fighters.