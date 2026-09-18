Chinese ship rams Philippines gov’t vessel in South China Sea: Coastguard

A Chinese vessel has rammed a Philippine government ship in the South China Sea, according to Manila.

The Philippine Coast Guard on Friday accused a China Coast Guard vessel of carrying out dangerous military manoeuvres before hitting the BRP Datu Magat Salamat off the coast of Palawan province. The collision is the latest in a series of flashpoints between ships from the two nations in the disputed area of the sea.

No injuries were reported in the incident, as debris spilled across the deck of the struck vessel, which belonged to the Philippine government’s Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and was on a mission to supply fuel to Philippine fishermen.

Coastguard spokesman Jay Tarriela said the Chinese ship initially cut across the path of the Philippine vessel at a distance of about 10 metres (33ft).

Some 10 minutes later, it repeated the manoeuvre and rammed the ship, causing severe damage to one side, added Tarriela, who released video footage allegedly showing the incident.

China rejected the account, placing responsibility for the collision with the Philippine side.

Citing information from the Chinese coastguard, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said the Philippine vessel had ignored warnings, intentionally altered its course, and suddenly accelerated ahead of the bow of the Chinese ship.

Sovereignty claim

Such incidents have become common in the area, as China seeks to back up its claim to sovereignty over nearly the entirety of the South China Sea.

In July, Manila accused Beijing of firing a water cannon at government vessels near the Scarborough Shoal and hitting a Philippine Navy staff member with a wooden baton in the head.

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A month before the altercation, China barred the Philippines’ Minister of National Defence Gilberto Teodoro from entering the country.

Teodoro said in a a statement he would continue protecting Manila “in the face of the wickedness they [China] are committing here and even in our seas”.

Chinese Minister of National Defence Dong Jun has called on other countries to halt “provocative” actions in the sea.

The United States has voiced concern over Beijing’s military activities in the area, as well as criticising a Chinese-designated nature reserve it says is designed to try to reinforce China’s territorial claims.

Manila, a US ally, has continued to push back against Chinese assertiveness in those waters it considers part of its territory.

A United Nations-backed tribunal in July said China’s sovereignty claims have no legal basis.