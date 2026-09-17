What are all the sanctions Iran is under?

Iran has faced a torrent of international sanctions since the 1979 revolution – here’s what’s in place right now.

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Iran is one of the most heavily sanctioned countries in the world, facing overlapping restrictions imposed by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United Nations.

The country has faced an onslaught of sanctions regimes since 1979, some of which have been reimposed at various times since then.

The measures target everything from its oil exports and banking system to its nuclear and missile programmes, military activities and senior officials.

But what sanctions is Iran under today?

United Nations

UN sanctions were officially reimposed against Iran in September 2025 when France, Germany and the United Kingdom triggered the “snapback” mechanism under UN Security Council Resolution 2231. This reinstated six previous UNSC resolutions which had imposed sanctions targeting Iran’s nuclear and military programmes.

These cover the following:

Arms embargo: The UN banned the transfer of conventional arms to and from Iran.

Nuclear and uranium enrichment: A ban on the sale or supply of materials, equipment, goods and technology which could contribute to these programmes.

Ballistic missiles: Restrictions on activities linked to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Finance and trade: Asset freezes and controls on trade linked to Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes.

Targeted sanctions: Sanctions against dozens of individuals and entities involved in banned programmes.

United States

This month, the US unleashed a new set of sanctions against Iran as part of its bid to squeeze the country economically amid the ongoing war. These sanctions are enforced by the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

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These include:

Economic and trade sanctions: A broad trade embargo banning most trade and investment.

Secondary sanctions: Foreign entities which engage in trade, or in the financing of trade, with Iran in a wide range of sectors – not just energy and finance – such as digital assets, technology, gold, aviation and shipping – face US sanctions as well. The aim is to isolate Iran from the international financial system.

Sectoral sanctions: These target specific sectors of Iran’s economy, particularly energy and shipping. Sanctions restrict the export of goods and services to these sectors by targeting entities doing business with them.

Human rights and terrorism-related sanctions: Individuals and entities linked to human rights abuses are targeted, including designating members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and other groups as “Specially Designated Global Terrorists”.

Frozen assets: US sanctions have resulted in the freezing of billions of dollars in Iranian assets held in US banks and financial institutions.

European Union

EU sanctions against Iran, which are regularly reviewed and adjusted, include:

Nuclear-related sanctions: Restrictions on the supply of goods and technology related to Iran’s nuclear programme.

Economic and trade restrictions: A trade embargo on Iranian oil and petroleum products, and restrictions on dual-use goods – those which have military applications as well as civil ones – being exported to Iran.

Financial sanctions: A ban on transactions with banks seen to be involved in nuclear proliferation or “terrorism”.

Sectoral sanctions: Covering Iranian economic sectors such as shipping, aviation, petrochemicals and metals such as aluminium and steel.

Arms embargo: Ban on the sale or transfer of arms and components to Iran.

United Kingdom

The UK’s sanctions regime against Iran largely mirrors those of the UN and EU.

They include:

Nuclear-related sanctions: Restrictions on the export of goods and technology linked to nuclear proliferation.

Economic and trade sanctions: A trade embargo on Iranian oil and gas products, as well as restrictions on the export of goods and services to Iran, particularly those related to its nuclear and ballistic missiles programmes.

Financial sanctions: Asset freezes on Iranian banks and financial institutions, as well as a ban on providing financial services to specific Iranian entities linked to nuclear programmes or “terrorism”.

Sectoral sanctions: Sanctions targeting shipping and maritime sectors, as well as restrictions on trading “sensitive” goods – such as dual-use goods.

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Human rights: Sanctions targeting individuals and entities linked to human rights abuses such as violent repression and censorship, including asset freezes and travel bans.

Arms embargo: A ban on the sale or transfer of arms or military equipment to Iran.

Other countries

Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Norway and Switzerland have implemented their own versions of many of the above sanctions, primarily focused on Iran’s nuclear programme and human rights.