Trump administration approves sale of F-35 jets to Saudi Arabia

The deal, which still needs approval from Congress, comes as Riyadh seeks Washington’s help in its war with Yemen’s Houthis.

United States President Donald Trump’s administration has asked lawmakers to clear the sale of 48 F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia for an estimated $24.3bn.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major non-NATO ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Gulf region,” the State Department said in a statement on Thursday.

The administration said the sale of the jets, the most advanced fighter aircraft the US has, would “not alter the military balance in the region” in keeping with longstanding US policy that Israel must have a military edge over potential regional adversaries.

The announcement comes after the Houthis in Yemen claimed on Wednesday they shot down a Saudi F-15 fighter jet over Marib, a key city in their battle against Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces. The group released video of fighters in the city standing before burning wreckage of what appeared to be a US-made F-15 fighter jet with Saudi Arabian markings.

The Houthis claim the aircraft was shot down with a “locally made” surface-to-air missile, which would mark a dramatic change in the group’s ability to wage war in the area. Until now, Saudi Arabia’s military has enjoyed relative air superiority in Yemen, and has relied heavily on its ability to carry out air strikes in the neighbouring country.

Intensifying fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis reportedly killed at least five people, including three children, on Thursday.

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Saudi Arabia has unsuccessfully sought to have Washington play a more direct role in the kingdom’s conflict with Houthi forces. The US has said it will not directly intervene in the conflict between the Iran-backed Houthis, Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.

Chinese concerns

Washington also has concerns about potential Chinese espionage related to the jets.

The New York Times reported this week that US intelligence analysts have raised the possibility that Beijing could acquire F-35 technology through its partnerships with Riyadh.

US congressional Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democratic member of the House Intelligence Committee, expressed opposition to the sale on those grounds.

The deal should not go ahead “when our own intelligence community is warning that it could put the crown jewels of American military technology within reach of the Chinese Communist Party,” Krishnamoorthi said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia signed a mutual defense agreement, dubbed the Mecca Agreement, with Pakistan and Turkiye last month, a sign the countries are seeking ways to provide for mutual defence that relies less on Washington.

Saudi Arabia has long sought to buy F-35s, but officials from Israel – the only country in the region with the fighter jets – have voiced concern about their sale to Riyadh despite a push for the kingdom to normalise relations. Turkiye, a NATO member that took part in a multi-country development of the F-35 jets, has been barred from receiving the aircraft since 2019 after it purchased anti-aircraft missiles from Russia.