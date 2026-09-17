At least 19 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine

The missile and drone strikes targeted Ukraine’s capital Kyiv as well as the Zaporizhzhia and Odesa regions.

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Ukrainian officials say at least 19 people have been injured in Russian missile and drone strikes targeting Kyiv and surrounding areas.

Ukraine’s Air Force said on Thursday that it destroyed or suppressed 131 Russian aerial targets during the overnight attacks, adding that the main areas targeted were the Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa regions.

Strikes were recorded at 36 locations, while debris from intercepted targets fell at five sites.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said its forces hit metallurgical and electronics plants, factories of the military-industrial complex, energy and transport facilities in the three regions.

Three bulk carriers and a ferry used to carry supplies for the Ukrainian military were hit in the port of Chornomorsk, added the ministry.

In Odesa, seven people were injured, including two children, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. High-rise apartments in a residential building were damaged.

A private residential building in Odesa was destroyed, while warehouses, a nursery school, cars and garages were damaged at other locations, the service said on Telegram.

In Kyiv’s Dniprovsky district, a warehouse, office building, residential buildings and cars were damaged, according to local authorities. A warehouse was damaged in the Solomyansky district, while a warehouse and cars were damaged in the Darnitsky district.

In the Podilsky district, the roof of a non-residential building was damaged, authorities said.

In the Kyiv region, civilian areas and infrastructure were targeted in the Obukhiv, Brovary, Fastiv and Bucha districts, according to Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Administration.

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A total of 33 sites were damaged, with the worst reported in the Brovary district, where 14 sites were hit, and the Fastiv district, where 10 were damaged, Tkachenko said in a statement on Telegram.

The damaged sites included homes, warehouses, production facilities and vehicles. No casualties or injuries were reported, he said.

Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands, reporting from Kyiv, said the strikes come days after United States President Donald Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to suspend attacks on energy facilities.

“We have a situation where just a few days ago, [US President] Donald Trump announced that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to stop hitting each other’s energy targets,” as Trump has blamed the Russia-Ukraine war for the rising cost of diesel around the world, said Challands.

However, “neither Russia nor Ukraine have agreed to this and they are continuing to hit each other’s energy targets”, said Challands, with Russia promising to increase its “mass attacks on the Ukrainian energy grid going into the winter months”.

Russian attacks “almost collapsed the Ukrainian energy grid” last winter, with Ukraine’s energy providers now saying that they are “expecting another very tough winter” but hoping that it will be better than the previous one, said Challands.

A Ukrainian drone attack hit an oil refinery in the Russian city of Yaroslavl, northeast of Moscow, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The resulting fire from the attack had been extinguished, announced regional governor Mikhail Yevrayev.

Zelenskyy also reported damage to Russian warplanes and helicopters in a strike on a military base in the southern city of Rostov.

“There have also been good results in the Black Sea,” the president said on social media, without giving further details.