Which artists have pulled out of Ed Sheeran’s tour over Palestine?

Supporting acts for Sheeran’s US tour have quit in solidarity with rapper Macklemore, banned for saying ‘Free Palestine’.

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All supporting acts for English pop star Ed Sheeran’s upcoming US Loop Tour have quit in solidarity with rapper Macklemore, who was dropped from the tour for supporting Palestine.

Some of the other artists are Irish and have cited their own country’s historical experience of suffering under occupation as the reason for their opposition to Israel’s illegal occupation of the Palestinian territories.

Macklemore, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, drew criticism after saying “Free Palestine” and making other pro-Palestine comments while on tour with Sheeran at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey earlier this month.

He was ultimately dropped from the remainder of Sheeran’s tour, partly under pressure from the billionaire owner of one of the venues, the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Robert Kraft. On Tuesday, Sheeran blamed the tour’s US promoter.

“I was informed that this stance was based on how Macklemore conveyed part of this message during his performance, rather than on everything that was said,” Sheeran wrote. “I spoke with the venues at length all week to try and build a bridge.”

Who are the musicians and bands who have also quit the tour?

Which artists are pulling out and why?

In statements on their social media platforms shortly after Sheeran’s announcement, American singer-songwriter Finneas, Irish singer Aaron Rowe, Irish band Beoga and Danish pop band Lukas Graham announced they would be dropping out of the tour, which is scheduled to begin on September 19 in Philadelphia.

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Sheeran is set to kick off his North American tour at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Finneas, US singer-songwriter

Finneas, who was scheduled to open for Sheeran in some American cities during the tour, announced on Instagram on Tuesday that he had decided to withdraw from the tour after Macklemore’s expulsion.

He and his sister, the multi-Grammy and Academy Award-winning pop singer Billie Eilish, have talked about their Irish family roots and have been outspoken about their support for Palestine before.

“Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed,” he said on Instagram on Tuesday.

“I stand with Palestine and its people,” he added.

Aaron Rowe, Irish singer

On Tuesday, Rowe, who performed as part of Sheeran’s Australian leg of the tour earlier this year and was to do 10 more dates in the US, said he has also decided to withdraw.

“I don’t take the decision lightly,” he said on Instagram.

“Ed has been a friend to me and has changed my life, I could never thank him enough for this,” he acknowledged.

“But as Irish people, we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation. I cannot stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up against Israeli genocide and who highlight the savage murder of children. I would lose all respect for myself to carry on as normal,” he added.

Beoga, Irish band

Beoga is Sheeran’s backing band. Yet on Tuesday, the group announced on Instagram that it would also quit the US leg of the tour “following the silencing of Macklemore by zionist lobbies”.

“We are a traditional Irish band who never saw ourselves playing in stadiums of that size and that opportunity is not lost on us. We have been friends with Ed for over 10 years now and will continue to be. We believe in dialogue as a means of progressing the plight of the Palestinian people,” they added.

Lukas Graham, Danish band

Announcing their withdrawal from the tour in an Instagram statement on Tuesday, lead singer Lukas Forchhammer wrote: “It’s hard to watch families in other parts of the world burying the people they love. We should be able to speak about war, about civilians being killed, about children who deserve to grow up. Wherever they live. Whatever flag flies over them.”

“Money doesn’t give you the right to own the conversation. Nobody’s bank balance should decide who gets to speak or which suffering we’re allowed to acknowledge,” he said.

How did the Macklemore controversy start?

Macklemore opened a Sheeran show at the New Jersey MetLife Stadium earlier this month with a speech about Palestine.

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He said: “The people all the way in Gaza to the occupied West Bank know that we have not forgotten about them. I say free Palestine. I say free Lebanon. Free Cuba to the Congo to Sudan to Iran.”

The speech triggered an immediate backlash, and the Israeli-American Council started a petition to have Macklemore dropped from the tour.

Macklemore defended his statements, and also his performance of the song Hind’s Hall – dedicated to Hind Rajab, the five-year-old girl killed by Israeli forces while stranded inside a car in Gaza – by stating that “wanting all humans to be treated equal should never be controversial”.

Hamilton Hall, one of the main buildings on the campus of Columbia University, was the site of a student protest in 2024 against Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza. The students occupied the hall and renamed it “Hind’s Hall”.

How did Robert Kraft get involved in the row?

In an Instagram post, Macklemore told fans: “Ed [Sheeran] told me that [Robert] Kraft said I would not be allowed to perform in his stadium.”

He also claimed that Sheeran told him Kraft had rallied other stadium owners, who collectively issued an ultimatum: “If Macklemore stays on the tour, you will not be allowed to play in our venues.”

Kraft defended his involvement in preventing Macklemore from performing at his own stadium in a statement. He said, “This decision is not about diminishing the suffering of innocent Palestinians or denying anyone the right to advocate on their behalf.”

“But that advocacy should not come at the expense of the Jewish community or obscure the responsibility of Hamas … whose horrific actions have caused immeasurable suffering for Palestinians and Israelis alike.”

Kraft’s public statement on the issue did not address the claim that the billionaire lobbied other stadium owners. He did say he would be happy to sit down with Macklemore and talk in person.

What has Ed Sheeran said?

Sheeran posted his response to the row on Instagram on Tuesday, confirming that Macklemore had been removed because of his pro-Palestinian stance, but denying that he was responsible.

He wrote: “I am appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The suffering and pain caused on both sides is a human tragedy. There are too many wars across the world causing immeasurable pain, none of which should be tolerated. Macklemore asked to join my tour last year and I agreed, because I respect him as an artist. As with all my support acts, I agree that they play a setlist of their choosing.

“After Macklemore’s performances at my New Jersey shows, venues on my upcoming tour dates communicated that they would pull the shows if he was still supporting. I was informed that this stance was based on how Macklemore conveyed part of his message during his performance, rather than on everything that was said. I spoke with the venues at length all week to try and build a bridge. One of those people was Robert Kraft. I was also involved in direct talks with promoters along with activists on both sides to try and find a mutual resolution for all, but the venue’s and promoter’s decision was final.

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“Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision; it was not mine. Macklemore’s contract for the tour was with the promoter, not me.

“I would never let down the fans who had made plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work and to make a living.”

How did others react?

While Sheeran and the tour’s operators have yet to comment on the supporting acts quitting, Macklemore, climate activist Greta Thunberg, the musicians, fans and supporters of Palestine and Gaza, have all lauded the artists for their decision to quit the tour.

Macklemore has commented on each of their Instagram posts with a heart and the Palestinian flag.

Some Instagram users who had not heard some of the artists, such as Rowe, before left comments such as, “You’ve gained a fan.”

Commenting on Finneas’s post, the Europe Palestine network, a civil society initiative, said: “What is happening is HUGE !!! Artists turning their back to billionaires !!! I am so happy and proud !!!!”

Sheeran has faced criticism on social media for allowing Macklemore to be barred from performing.

In a video rant against Sheeran, Belgium-based filmmaker and activist Thomas Maddens said that one of Sheeran’s songs, “What Do I Know” in 2017, includes the lyric, “The Revolution is coming, it’s a minute away. I saw people marching in the streets today.”

Maddens noted that, despite this song, Sheeran apparently sided with the people who are not marching [for Palestine].

Addressing Sheeran in his video, he added: “When it is white people you march with them. But when it is brown people, you don’t seem to care very much.”

While Macklemore did not blame his longtime friend Sheeran for the debacle and described him as “apolitical”, the latter has performed at a charity concert to raise money for Ukraine, and he has also recorded a music video with the Ukrainian military rock band Antytila.

Pink Floyd cofounder Roger Waters, who has also been vocal about his support for Palestine, said on his social media: “There are two kinds of people in this world.”

“Some people do the right thing. That rapper, Macklemore, would be one of those people.” he said.

Referring to Sheeran, he said: “And there are people who are p***ks, like you, who do the wrong thing. Goodbye.”