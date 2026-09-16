Republican US senator slams Trump vaccine policy amid rising measles deaths

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy has blamed the Trump administration’s vaccination policies for an uptick in measles deaths in the United States, where the preventable disease had previously been all but eliminated.

Cassidy, a doctor who chairs the Senate Health Committee and represents the US state of Louisiana, said on Wednesday that the government must appoint officials to key public health positions who will make decisions based on science rather than political ideology.

“To suffer from any disease is awful, but to suffer one which is avoidable, that’s even worse,” Cassidy said.

The US is currently facing its most severe measles outbreak in more than 35 years, a development that scientists and public health experts attribute to increasing scepticism towards vaccinations that have helped largely eliminate diseases such as measles.

Cassidy stated that three people have died from a measles outbreak in the state of Pennsylvania, with a fourth death still under review.

Members of the Trump administration, including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. and the president himself, have been criticised for promoting debunked claims linking vaccines to autism.

The Republican senator pressed Dr Nicole Saphier, the Trump administration’s nominee for surgeon general, for a straightforward answer on whether she believes the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine causes autism.

Saphier initially stated that she has “not seen reputable evidence” that vaccines cause autism. Under further questioning from Cassidy, who called her answer a “bit of an equivocation”, she said that the MMR vaccine was “our greatest tool for combating measles” and that she did not believe that childhood vaccines cause autism.

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The health committee is currently weighing Trump’s nominations of Saphier for surgeon general, along with Chris Klomp for deputy secretary of Health and Human Services and Dr Timothy Westlake to lead the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. All of whom need Senate confirmation for their roles

The US has not had a surgeon general since January 2025, as Trump’s two previous picks have faced opposition and questions in the Senate about their qualifications. Saphier is a radiologist and former Fox News contributor.

Cassidy, who lost his Republican primary election in May after attracting Trump’s ire over his vote to impeach the president in 2021, has become an outspoken Republican critic of the government’s approach to vaccines and public health.