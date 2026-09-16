News helicopter crash in Los Angeles kills three, injures one

NBC Los Angeles helicopter crashes while covering deadly metro bus collision from the air.

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A television news helicopter has crashed in Los Angeles while covering a traffic collision, killing at least three people, including one person on the ground.

A fourth person has been taken to the hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The helicopter, belonging to NBC Los Angeles (KNBC-TV), had been providing aerial coverage of a deadly crash between a metro bus and another vehicle.

The helicopter, confirmed by NBC Los Angeles as NewsChopper4, crashed between two commercial buildings in Chatsworth, Los Angeles.

Authorities have not yet released details about the victims.

The live broadcast by the crew captured the moments leading up to the crash. An alert-like sound can be heard shortly before the helicopter begins to descend, after which the live broadcast cuts off.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department said the helicopter crashed into a car park, striking some parked vehicles. Four cars and two storage containers were damaged, but the fire did not spread to any buildings.

The department said more than 50 firefighters responded to the incident and completely extinguished the fire.

Video clips of the scene show the helicopter engulfed in flames after the crash as firefighters worked to control the fire.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are expected to examine the accident.