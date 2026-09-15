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Lucy Letby inquiry blames UK hospital for failure to protect babies

Inquiry finds parents were kept in the dark as hospital hid Lucy Letby suspicions during secret reviews.

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LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: A journalist holds copies of the report of the Thirlwall inquiry outside Liverpool Town Hall on September 15, 2026 in Liverpool, England. The public inquiry led by Lady Justice Thirlwall into the events around neonatal nurse Lucy Letby's murders of babies at the Countess of Chester hospital in northwest England is publishing its findings on Tuesday. Letby is serving 15 whole-life orders following her convictions for the murder of seven infants and attempted murder of seven others, between June 2015 and June 2016. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
The public inquiry led by Lady Justice Kathryn Thirlwall has examined events surrounding seven murders committed by neonatal nurse Lucy Letby [Christopher Furlong/Getty Images]
By AP
Published On 15 Sep 2026

A statutory public inquiry has blamed an English hospital for a “complete failure at all levels” to protect newborns, after former neonatal nurse Lucy Letby was convicted of murdering seven babies under its care.

The Countess of Chester Hospital could have prevented the deaths of several infants, as well as the attempted murders of six others, between June 2015 and June 2016, Lady Justice Kathryn Thirlwall said on Tuesday.

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“Errors were made by nurses, doctors and managers,” Thirlwall said. “There was also complete failure at all levels to invoke safeguarding procedures at any point.”

Thirlwall set out 17 recommendations in her findings, urging neonatal wards to equip every incubator with webcams or video monitors so families can watch their infants remotely.

The judge also pushed for round-the-clock CCTV over all hospital refrigerators containing insulin until facilities introduce tighter, keycard-restricted access to the drug, which Letby used in her crimes.

Hospital executives kept parents completely in the dark regarding mounting suspicions around Letby while conducting quiet internal reviews, leaving families unaware until police arrested her in July 2018.

Management also handed over the infants’ confidential medical files to external experts without parental knowledge or consent, a systemic disregard for families that Thirlwall branded “reprehensible”.

Letby, 36, was handed 15 life sentences for the murders and attempted murders. Since her arrest, she continues to stand by her innocence and has been denied permission to appeal twice.

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Growing scrutiny from an international panel of medical experts and statisticians has challenged the forensic evidence used to convict Letby, prompting her legal team to submit an application to the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

Thirlwall clarified that re-evaluating the trial’s evidence or the safety of the criminal verdicts fell outside the legal remit of her inquiry, which focused strictly on institutional failures and hospital management.

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