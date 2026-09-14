Israel probing Naza film on Gaza for treason, inciting anti-Semitism

Israeli officials have slammed a new documentary film on the military’s conduct in Gaza and called for legal action against the filmmakers and their sources.

Prime Minister Benjamin ‌Netanyahu on Monday called the documentary, Naza – which alleges that mass ⁠civilian deaths were ⁠routinely built into targeting decisions during Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza – a “shocking” film and accused it of being part of a wave of global anti-Semitic incitement.

Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir has ordered the launch of a legal probe to hunt down sources, which include members of the military and Israeli intelligence with their identities hidden. The culture minister suggested that the government could seek to press treason charges against the filmmakers and others involved.

The documentary, directed by Israeli journalists Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, won ⁠the Special Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, having received a 25-minute standing ovation when it was screened two days previously.

“It’s shocking. We are fighting global anti-Semitic incitement, and when it comes from within us it is intolerable,” Netanyahu said in a video posted on Telegram.

“And now two Israeli directors ‌portraying the [Israeli military] as war criminals receive applause at the Venice festival.”

‘Blood libels’

Netanyahu’s comments followed a statement from Zamir asserting that the film constituted an attack on the state of Israel.

“Based on what has been published thus far, this is not a film offering criticism of the [military], nor is it an attempt to establish the truth. It is based on blood libels, deliberate distortions of ⁠reality, and grave, false accusations against [Israeli] soldiers and commanders,” ⁠Zamir said.

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The military chief has instructed the Military Advocate General, whose legal powers are confined within the military, “to examine and advance possible legal measures concerning the film and those involved in it”.

Culture Minister Miki Zohar stated that he has asked authorities to “investigate how the materials were obtained, who is behind them, and whether in the process of obtaining or publishing them, actions were taken that amount to aiding the enemy during wartime”.

He also said he had requested the Interior Ministry to consider revoking the citizenship of the two filmmakers on account of “treason”.

The film takes its title from an ⁠Israeli military term for expected “collateral casualties” and is built around anonymous interviews with intelligence officers and soldiers involved in the war.

Those interviewed describe how targets in the Gaza Strip were selected and how many civilian casualties were factored into attacks.

“We believe that the denial of a crime is what helps it persist, and this is why it ⁠is especially important for us that Israelis watch this film; it is our country that is doing these crimes,” Abraham said in his acceptance speech at the Venice festival on Saturday.

Gaza health authorities report that more than 73,700 Palestinians, most of them civilians, have been killed in Israel’s devastating war that has left much of the besieged enclave in ruins.