Ukraine drone strikes kill four as Russia attacks close to Poland border

Russia says four people killed in Ukrainian strikes as both sides continue to attack each other with waves of drones.

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Several civilians have been killed and more than 20 others wounded overnight as Russia and Ukraine continue to attack each other with waves of drones to try to shift momentum in the more than four-year-long war.

Russia launched 863 drones at Ukraine over the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Sunday.

Russian forces shot down 389 Ukrainian drones during the night, the country’s Ministry of Defence said, including over Tatarstan, other Russian regions, and the occupied Crimean Peninsula.

Russia carried out two drone attacks near Ukraine’s ‌border with NATO member Poland, Polish and Ukrainian officials said.

The Dorohusk-Yahodyn crossing point had briefly stopped working after the attack on a truck about 0.8km (0.5 miles) ⁠from Poland, but the crossing has since resumed operations, Polish border guards told the Reuters news agency on Sunday.

Warsaw and Kyiv also said a Russian drone struck a Warsaw-bound train near the Polish border in Ukraine but caused no casualties.

The Russian Defence Ministry said its forces had struck Ukrainian logistics and energy facilities overnight. They also targeted infrastructure facilitating military cargoes from Europe in western Ukraine, it said. Ukraine is dependent on trade and arms shipments from across the Polish, Romanian and Moldovan borders.

In Odesa, at least nine people were injured in a Russian night-time attack, according to Serhiy Lysak, who heads the city’s military administration.

Odesa is home to Ukraine’s main port hub on the Black Sea and has for months faced sustained drone and missile strikes, with Kyiv accusing Moscow of trying to choke off its exports.

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Meanwhile, the head of Russia’s Rosatom nuclear corporation, Alexey Likhachev, said two people were killed in a series of drone strikes which targeted fuel trucks near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Separately, authorities in Russia’s Tatarstan region said two people were killed and 12 others were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Nizhnekamsk.

‘We don’t rule out talks’

Later on Sunday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said three-way negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and the United States could take place in October, Russian media reported.

“We do not rule out such a possibility; we are talking about the foreseeable future,” RIA Novosti and TASS news agencies reported, quoting Peskov.

US negotiators have recently visited Kyiv and Moscow in a bid to ramp up negotiations to end the war, while US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, have held talks over the phone.

In an interview aired on Saturday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would be willing to meet Putin at the G20 summit in Miami, US, in December for talks.

Several previous attempts at negotiations involving the US have failed.