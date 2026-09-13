Niger military government reshuffles army command weeks after deadly mutiny

New chief of staff appointed after failed mutiny tested military rulers’ grip on power.

Niger’s military government has named a new chief of the armed forces as it reshuffled its top military command following a failed mutiny late last month.

A decree read on state television on Friday announced that General Mamane Sani Kiaou, previously the army’s chief of staff, would take over as head of the armed forces, replacing General Moussa Salaou Barmou.

Both men had held senior posts since a July 2023 coup brought a group of army officers – led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani – to power.

No reason was given for Barmou’s removal.

General Abdourahmane Abou Zataka has been promoted to succeed Kiaou as army chief of staff, according to the same decree.

Regional broadcaster RFI reported that General Ismael K Sidi Omar has also been named the new second-in-command of the general staff. Sidi Omar previously commanded Base 101, RFI reported, the airport base at the centre of the mutiny, and remained loyal to Tchiani throughout the crisis.

The mutiny that began on August 28 lasted almost 24 hours, drawing in fighting at the presidential palace, Niamey’s international airport and a nearby military base.

Mostly young soldiers took fellow servicemen hostage and opened fire on several sensitive sites, according to Niger’s Ministry of Defence.

Military government forces needed support from Russia’s Africa Corps, a state-backed force that has replaced the mercenary group Wagner in several African countries, which stepped in with ground and air support.

Dozens of mutineers were killed or arrested, along with three members of the presidential guard, though the government has not disclosed an overall death toll or said what charges detained soldiers might face.

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Analysts and diplomats told The Associated Press news agency that the mutineers appeared driven by anger over worsening attacks by armed groups and poor conditions within the military.

Kiaou is a field commander who has led operations against armed groups in Niger’s western Tillaberi region and the southeastern Diffa region, and helped negotiate the withdrawal of French and United States troops after the coup.

State media reported he recently completed a tour of the country’s main garrisons intended to restore unity among the ranks.

Tchiani’s government seized power in July 2023 from elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who remains in detention, arguing the civilian government had failed to contain armed groups and violence.

Since then, Niger has cut military ties with France and the US and drawn closer to Russia, even as the security situation has continued to deteriorate.

Niger has accused France of being behind last month’s mutiny, an allegation the French government dismissed as “pure fantasy”.