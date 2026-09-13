Israeli attack on Gaza kills two Palestinians

Israeli strikes on Palestinian territory persist despite a ‘ceasefire’ brokered by the United States.

An Israeli air strike on a vehicle in Gaza City has killed at least two people and wounded 13 others, medics say.

The attack on Sunday in the city’s Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood had dismembered the bodies of the deceased, health officials said, appealing to the public for information that could help identify them.

Footage circulating on social media and verified by Al Jazeera showed the targeted vehicle mangled and gutted, its roof and doors torn away.

The Israeli military said it had targeted two Hamas fighters.

The strike is the latest in a wave of near-daily Israeli attacks on the war-ravaged, besieged Palestinian territory since a “ceasefire” was agreed by Israel and Hamas last October.

More than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza since the United States-brokered “truce” began, according to health authorities.

Hamas has accused Israel of violating the “ceasefire”, obstructing US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza, which includes an eventual Israeli withdrawal from the Palestinian enclave and the disarmament of Hamas.

During a visit to Ireland on Saturday, Trump defended his administration’s record on Gaza, saying, “We put out the fire, and we got all the hostages back. There’s very little happening right now in Gaza.”

“If you look at Gaza, there’s a lot of good relationships taking place right now. It’s been quite amazing. I think we’ve done a great job,” he added.

Israel’s genocidal war has killed at least 73,669 people, mostly women and children, since October 2023, according to local authorities.