A kingdom within a republic: Inside Uganda’s Buganda

The kingdom’s traditions and institutions have endured through colonial rule, independence and decades of upheaval

Kampala, Uganda – Uganda became independent from British colonial rule in 1962, but independence did not mean the end of its traditional kingdoms. The new republic inherited a political landscape in which old monarchies and the modern state had to find a way to exist alongside each other.

More than six decades later, that history is still visible in Buganda, where a centuries-old monarchy exists within the modern Ugandan state.

The Buganda Kingdom is headed by a king, known as the Kabaka, and has its own traditional institutions, including the Great Lukiiko, which the kingdom describes as its parliament, and an administration headed by the Katikkiro, or prime minister.

These are institutions of the kingdom, rather than of Uganda’s national government. Under Uganda’s constitution, traditional and cultural leaders cannot exercise the administrative, legislative or executive powers of the state.

Buganda says its traditional territory covers about 61,000 square kilometres (24 square miles) and is home to roughly 12 million people.

The kingdom’s own history dates its establishment to the late 14th century, while oral traditions trace its origins further back to the 13th century and the figure of Katu Kintu.

The beginnings

As written records from that era do not exist, the precise timeline of how the early chiefdoms were unified into one of East Africa’s most powerful kingdoms remains a matter of historical interpretation.

According to Ugandan historian Semakula Kiwanuka, the kingdom emerged as local clan structures gradually moved from fragile entities towards a centralised authority.

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“This consolidation was not necessarily driven by economic motives,” Kiwanuka said. “Oral traditions suggest that the strongest chiefdom brought its neighbours under its authority, establishing the foundation of the kingdom.”

Buganda’s oral traditions attribute the earliest unification efforts to Kabaka [King] Katu Kintu. But Kiwanuka said Kintu’s historical existence remains unverified, as the name is also shared by a figure in Buganda folklore.

Official kingdom accounts offer another version of the kingdom’s early history.

Owek Israel Kazibwe Kitooke, Buganda’s minister of information and official spokesperson, said from the kingdom’s administrative headquarters in Kampala that Kabaka Chwa I formed an alliance of five clans in the early 14th century: The Ffumbe, Lugave, Nnonge, Njaza and Nnyonyi.

As the kingdom expanded, six additional clans joined. According to Kitooke, Kabaka Chwa brought the constituent groups together through a council of clan leaders who served as royal advisers. He said the principles established through that system later evolved into the kingdom’s constitution.

Pillars of governance

Buganda’s system of governance rests on three primary pillars, according to Kitooke.

The first is the royal lineage. According to Kitooke, the reigning Kabaka selects an heir from the royal family, who is then tutored by senior clan elders in diplomacy, statecraft and traditional customs.

The second pillar is the clan system.

Clans are identified by traditional totems drawn from the local environment, including the civet, squirrel, goat and raven. Kitooke said respect for nature and the surrounding ecosystem remains central to Buganda’s cultural identity.

The third pillar is the people.

Citizens are not excluded from the kingdom’s institutions. The Kabaka appoints ministers, leaders and officials from among the wider population, allowing subjects to serve the monarchy in leadership roles, according to Kitooke.

Islam and the colonial era

During the 19th century, Islam reached Buganda under Kabaka Muteesa I, who welcomed Arab traders from the north. According to Buganda’s historical accounts, the Kabaka regularly hosted traders at his palace and observed Ramadan in 1877 after adopting the faith.

His successor, Kabaka Mwanga II, who also embraced Islam, ruled from 1884 to 1888 and again from 1889 to 1897. Mwanga II resisted British colonial expansion and fought against imperial forces.

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“The name Buganda signifies a bundle of bound sticks,” Kiwanuka said, explaining the kingdom’s endurance. “Our people hold diverse religious beliefs, Christianity, Islam and traditional religions, but they share the view that their unity is the source of their strength.”

The kingdom was placed under a British protectorate in 1894. British officials used the name “Uganda” for the wider territory, a name derived from the Swahili rendering of Buganda.

Defeated by the British, Mwanga II was captured and exiled to Seychelles, where he died in captivity. Buganda’s historical records commemorate him as a martyr king.

According to the kingdom’s oral history, the traditional men’s attire, which resembles the Arab thobe, was inspired by clothing worn by Arab merchants who visited the kingdom and developed trade relations with it.

Independence

Uganda’s self-government arrangements took effect in March 1962, before the country gained independence from Britain on October 9 that year.

Under the 1962 Independence Constitution, Buganda retained a special federal position within the new state, with certain legislative powers assigned to its government. The central government retained most legislative powers.

But the relationship between the kingdom and the central government soon became turbulent.

In 1966, Prime Minister Milton Obote ordered a military assault on the Buganda royal palace, suspended the constitution and abolished the traditional kingdoms.

“We never forgave him,” Kiwanuka said.

“We lived through the regime of Idi Amin and witnessed the dismantling of cultural institutions, yet the kingdom remained resilient, rallying around the king,” he added.

The monarchy was restored in 1993, when Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II was enthroned as the 36th Kabaka.

Today, Uganda’s Constitution recognises traditional and cultural leaders and allows their institutions to exist according to the customs and traditions of the communities they represent. But it separates those institutions from the powers of the state. Traditional leaders cannot exercise the government’s administrative, legislative or executive powers, and they cannot participate in partisan politics.

The culture of the kingdom

For Buganda, the monarchy is about more than the Kabaka and the institutions around him.

The kingdom has insisted on preserving its political identity at times and its cultural identity always, Kitooke said.

“Our traditions are summarised in key matters, including the way of life at home, where we learn the etiquette of speaking to people, receiving guests, and the rules of hospitality, what to say, what to refrain from saying, and so forth,” he said.

He added that traditions also help maintain social cohesion, including visiting family and extended family, maintaining kinship ties, reaching adulthood, marriage and the payment of a bride’s dowry.

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“The council of elders oversee family matters, promote unity and help resolve disputes between spouses,” he said. “These are very important; they are all part of our way of life.”

The kingdom and the republic

The Kingdom of Buganda celebrates its national day one day before Uganda’s national day. Neither the historian nor the minister offered an explanation beyond the fact that the kingdom itself is older than the Ugandan state.

On the coexistence between the kingdom and the state, Kitooke said the restoration of cultural rights was accompanied by an effort to preserve them within the laws of the central government.

“When our cultural rights were restored, we were keen to preserve them within the laws of the central state,” he said. “And the authority granted to the kingdom is a traditional cultural authority, and we do not play direct political roles. However, on the ground, we are actively engaged in political work through our institutions.”

For Kiwanuka, the Kabaka’s influence extends well beyond the palace.

“The Kabaka is the most popular figure in the kingdom, and even on the national level,” he said. “When he steps out of his palace, which is located one mile from the seat of the government, you can see tens of thousands of people lining up to welcome him.

“And if he were to say now that ‘we shall fight,’ then we will fight,” Kiwanuka said.