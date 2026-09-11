Will Trump pay all US adults $5,000? Some Trump supporters are sceptical

Observers on both sides of the political divide express concern about Trump’s pledge to award a cash ‘dividend’ for midterm wins.

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Dallas, Texas – United States President Donald Trump, a former reality television personality, is no stranger to game-show-style pledges.

But on Wednesday, his remarks at the Republican National Convention in Dallas raised eyebrows as he appeared to hinge a cash prize on the outcome of the November midterm elections.

His speech set the stakes: If Republicans maintain control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, Trump said he would give all US adults a “$5,000 dividend”.

“If the Republicans win, you win with us,” he told the audience.

But such a mass payout would set the US government back more than $1 trillion. Not only would the dividend come at a high cost for the federal budget, but it is also likely to inject an economy-rattling amount of cash into US markets, increasing the risk of inflation.

Trump offered few details about how he could make good on such a promise. He said only that the money must be spent in the US.

Soon after Trump’s speech, Senator Bernie Moreno, a staunch Trump ally, pledged to introduce longshot legislation to codify the promise.

Vice President JD Vance, meanwhile, appeared to temper the claim, saying Trump was referring to “a dividend for American workers” buoyed by his tariff policy.

“What the president’s just saying is, ‘If you keep it going to the American people, if you keep us in power and allow us to continue to do these things, then you’re going to share in some of the benefit of this incredible wealth that we’re creating in the United States of America,’” Vance told Fox News.

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“I don’t think it’s a controversial idea,” he added.

Critics on both sides of the aisle, however, met the unorthodox pledge with a rare bipartisan sentiment: consternation. Many raised concerns about whether the dividend would violate federal law.

“My first thought was, it’s illegal to bribe,” said Gabi Michaelis, 25, a receptionist from Dallas who gathered with other protesters outside the convention on Thursday.

“He said this kind of thing before,” she said, pointing to a pledge earlier in Trump’s second term to transform cuts to the federal government into cash payments for US citizens. “It hasn’t happened, ever.”

Trump supporter Steven Roberts, a retired telecommunications engineer from Rice City, Texas, had a similar, if more amenable, assessment.

“It’s kind of like a bribe,” he said with a chortle. “I mean, if he can pull it off, I think it’s great.”

The legality of such a pledge remained unclear. Some supporters characterised the plan as a simple campaign promise. Critics have argued it could constitute an illegal effort to sway the vote.

Democrat Gavin Newsom, the governor of California and a likely 2028 presidential contender, has condemned the scheme as an attempt to “buy your vote with $5,000 in taxpayer-funded blood money”.

Trump supporter Peter Bowen, 77, said he felt the pledge was out of step with a Republican ethos that eschews government handouts.

Still, he saw the plan, if legitimate, as a wily attempt by Trump to use a “Democratic Party trick”.

“Because that’s what they do,” Bowen said. “The Democratic Party gives stuff away.”

While the dividend announcement surprised Bowen, he expressed openness to receiving the $5,000 payout. “I laughed when I heard it,” he said. “But I wouldn’t mind it.”

Protester Andy McWilliams, 64, from Kansas City, Missouri, believed Trump’s promise would ultimately prove empty.

But if the dividend did come to pass, he felt the high price tag would be outrageous.

“That would cost over one trillion dollars,” he said. “That would add to the deficit; it’s already $40 trillion.”

Trump voter Ronnda Law, a 55-year-old resident of Lubbock, Texas, who attended the Republican convention, also has little faith in the plan. She said she was considering voting Democrat in November.

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“We were supposed to get a stipend from all the trade wars we’re in,” she said. “Where are those at?”

“They can talk, talk, talk, but where’s the evidence?”

Becky Rensing, a 49-year-old real estate broker, gave Trump high marks on his messaging during the convention. Trump even urged his audience to “pretend” he is on the ballot in November to galvanise low-propensity voters.

But when it came to the midterm dividend pledge, Rensing was more sceptical.

“I wouldn’t be for it,” she said. “I don’t think we need $5,000. We need the basics of life, for the costs to go down.”