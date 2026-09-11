Swiss police report five killed in Dutch tour bus crash

Rescue helicopters and ambulances rush to Alpine crash site as Switzerland tour bus flips over.

Five people have been killed and 40 injured in a bus crash in a remote Alpine region of eastern Switzerland, police reported.

Police announced the casualties on Friday, the day after the bus, carrying 45 Dutch tourists, overturned and landed in a construction zone near the village of Susch.

Three of the injured were reported to be in serious condition, with seven moderately hurt and the remaining 30 described as having minor injuries, according to a statement by police in the canton of Grisons.

Seven rescue helicopters and 13 ambulance crews ferried the casualties to hospital. The dead have yet to be identified. Police said they are investigating what caused the crash.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin posted on social media that he was “deeply shocked and dismayed” and offered his “sincere condolences” to the families of the victims.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands also sent their condolences.

“Our hearts go out to the bereaved, to everyone currently fearing for the fate of their loved ones and to the injured. We stand with you in this great tragedy,” they wrote on social media.