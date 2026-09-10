Foreign Ministry says ‘no facts’ proving Rabat’s involvement after 70,000 migrants surged into Spanish enclave in July.

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Morocco’s Foreign Ministry says there is no evidence of Rabat’s involvement in the mass migrant crossing into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta in July.

More than 70,000 migrants entered Ceuta from nearby Morocco on July 30 and 31 in an unprecedented surge that left scores dead and sparked European Union infighting over migration.

While most have ⁠since returned, more than 100 people died, according to local officials and civil organisations.

Local authorities say thousands – including unaccompanied minors – remain in the enclave where they are living in makeshift camps or on the streets and beaches. Their presence has fuelled near-daily protests by residents angry at the Spanish ‌government’s handling of the crisis.

Spain’s opposition parties have since targeted the government’s relationship with Morocco and accused Rabat of facilitating or orchestrating the crossing.

“Why continue to level accusations against Morocco when no evidence, facts, or reports establish any involvement on the part of Moroccan authorities?” the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

“Why are illegal migrants ⁠not being returned, even though the Moroccan government has ⁠officially committed to readmitting them? Why are unaccompanied minors being kept away from their families, when Morocco has urgently requested their return?” it added.

The ministry asserted that Morocco refuses to ⁠be used as a “pre-election political pawn”, nor does it accept being made the “scapegoat in political score-settling”. Spain will hold national elections by mid-2027.

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The Moroccan Foreign Ministry highlighted the close security, migration and economic ties between Rabat and Madrid since Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez backed Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara in 2022.

On Wednesday, Spain declassified intelligence reports that had warned of potential “mass entries” by migrants into Ceuta just before the incident occurred.

A declassified military intelligence document from July 30 stated that it is “highly likely that the Moroccan authorities are not actively encouraging the migratory wave, but have so far acted in a negligent and passive manner”.

Morocco ‌does ‌not recognise Spanish sovereignty over Ceuta or Melilla, the other autonomous Spanish enclave bordering Morocco.