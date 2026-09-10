Israeli attacks kill at least four Palestinians in northern Gaza

Israeli attacks on the Palestinian occupied territory continue despite a ‘ceasefire’ brokered in October.

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At least four Palestinians have been killed and others wounded in gunfire outside Israeli forces’ areas of deployment north of Gaza, a medical source at al-Shifa Hospital has told Al Jazeera.

Israeli forces on Thursday opened fire from military vehicles and a drone at shelters and tents housing displaced Palestinians in the Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The attack comes after Israeli helicopters opened fire overnight in the vicinity of the Jabalia camp, as artillery fire targeted areas across northern Gaza.

Israeli warplanes also carried out an air attack overnight in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern town of Beit Lahiya, Wafa reported. Sources told Al Jazeera that a Palestinian man, his wife, and their two daughters were killed in the raid.

The Israeli military has been attacking Gaza frequently despite a United States-backed “ceasefire” in effect since October 2025.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed 73,669 people since October 7, 2023, mostly women and children. According to local authorities, the total number of injuries has reached 174,652.

Palestinian rights advocates have argued that Israel’s ultimate goal is to force Palestinians to leave Gaza. Some far-right Israeli officials have openly called for depopulating the Palestinian enclave.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said depopulating Gaza – which some officials euphemistically describe as voluntary “immigration” or “migration” of Palestinians – remains the “only solution”.