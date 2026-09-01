The temporary measure gives Congress until December to fully fund the federal government for fiscal year 2027.

Share US House passes funding bill to avert government shutdown ahead of midterms on social media

The United States House of Representatives has approved a temporary spending measure that will keep the federal government funded through December 11.

The measure passed by a vote of 370 to 48 on Tuesday after clearing the Senate on August 8. It now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature.

Prior to Tuesday’s stopgap measure, existing government funding was set to expire on October 1, after the new fiscal year begins.

Normally, Congress must pass 12 spending bills to fully fund the federal government’s programmes. Those spending bills are divided into categories such as homeland security, energy, housing and defence.

But Congress has yet to finish such bills for the 2027 fiscal year, which runs through September 30, 2027.

The stopgap measure, known as a continuing resolution, allows lawmakers more time to negotiate the full-year spending bills.

The vote also removes the immediate threat of another government shutdown as lawmakers prepare for the midterm elections on November 3. The elections will decide which party controls each of Congress’s two chambers — a factor that could shape upcoming budget negotiations.

Government shutdowns are widely unpopular in the US. If one were to happen before an election, political analysts speculate it would dampen the chances of re-election for sitting lawmakers.

“This will give Congress time to get past the November elections,” Republican House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole said during debate, in a seeming acknowledgement of the voting-season predicament.

Advertisement

Democrats have been embroiled in fights with Republicans, who hold the majority in both legislative chambers, since the start of Trump’s second term.

Those disputes have resulted in three government shutdowns, lasting a combined 161 days.

The first came in October 2025, with the extension of healthcare subsides serving as a primary sticking point between the two parties. At 43 days, it was the longest-ever government shutdown in US history.

Afterwards, a partial shutdown took place in January, lasting roughly four days. But several weeks later, a third shutdown occurred targeting the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The third shutdown came after the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, who were shot by immigration agents in Minnesota. Democrats tried to withhold funding from the department to advance reforms to agencies under DHS control, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Critics have called such shutdowns ineffective in pushing forward policy change.

Many analysts have also noted that the Trump administration has used the shutdowns to justify unilateral cuts to federal spending and staffing.

Democratic Representative Rosa DeLauro argued that Tuesday’s stopgap bill would allow Congress to reclaim its constitutional authority over government spending.

“The power of the purse resides within the Congress. It is our exclusive responsibility,” DeLauro said, adding, “The first step in exercising that authority is passing this bill today.”

The temporary measure does not address the country’s broader fiscal challenges. The US national debt crossed $40 trillion last month, while affordability remains a major concern for voters.

With Congress delaying decisions on spending priorities for another 15 weeks, lawmakers will also face a tighter timeline in December to write and pass the full-year spending bills.