Two killed after ammunition-laden vehicle explodes in Syria’s Idlib

Several people injured in the incident that took place in the Idlib countryside, state media reports.

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A vehicle loaded with ammunition has exploded in the town of Binnish in the Idlib countryside in northwestern Syria, according to the Syrian authorities and a security source quoted by Syria’s official news agency, SANA.

At least two people were killed and five others wounded in the explosion on Tuesday, Idlib Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate said, giving a preliminary toll.

Turkiye’s Anadolu agency said two civilians were killed and at least eight others wounded in the blast, adding that two vehicles in the vicinity were also destroyed by the.

Emergency response teams were dispatched to the scene, and the wounded were transported to nearby hospitals.

Panic among residents

The Syrian Human Rights Observatory, a monitor, said the blasts caused panic among residents.

The rights group said ammunition continued exploding after the initial incident, creating the risk of further blasts as well as flying ammunition and shrapnel.

Earlier, Syria’s Al-Ikhbariya television reported that an explosion had been heard in Binnish and that authorities were working to determine its nature.

Syrian media provided no further details about the cause of the explosion or who owned the vehicle.