Hakainde Hichilema returns as Zambia’s president following disputed vote

Incumbent is inaugurated with his main rival in last month’s election jailed and the courts shuttered.

President Hakainde Hichilema has been sworn in for a second term as Zambia’s president following his victory in disputed elections.

As Hichilema was inaugurated at the National Heroes Stadium in the Zambian capital Lusaka on Tuesday, his main rival in last month’s election was in detention, accused of treason as allegations of vote rigging persisted.

Leaders and dignitaries from several countries, including the United States and China, flew in for the ceremony, during which the president pledged to rule with equality.

“We receive your support with humility and with a clear understanding of the responsibility it places upon our shoulders. To those who chose other candidates or other parties, we say with equal sincerity: We have heard you,” Hichilema said.

The day after the August 13 election that secured a second term for Hichilema, police raided the home of runner-up Brian Mundubile, during which a former cabinet member was shot and killed.

Mundubile and his running mate Makebi Zulu were arrested on Thursday charged with treason, after spending two weeks seeking refuge with an international human rights organisation.

Police have not provided details of the allegations underpinning the charges. Both deny any wrongdoing.

Around a dozen other opposition figures who have questioned the election result have been arrested. The authorities abruptly closed the country’s courts last week.

US-based Human Rights Watch has criticised the move, saying it prevents the opposition from filing legal challenges against the vote.

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Hichilema was re-elected after securing 60 percent of the vote. Mundubile secured 38 percent of ballots cast, but alleges that the election was rigged.

Addressing thousands of jubilant supporters as he was sworn in, Hichilema pledged to continue improving Zambia’s economy. He oversaw the restructuring of the country’s debt during his first term, while also attracting international investment and reducing inflation.

Hichilema’s running mate, Mutale Nalumango, was sworn in as vice-president at the same ceremony.

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan was among the attendees and congratulated Hichilema on his re-election in a post on X. The presidents of Botswana, Kenya and Zimbabwe were also present.