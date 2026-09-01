Guinea-Bissau referendum nods to expansion of presidential powers

The National Electoral Commission says 70 percent of voters cast their ballots in favour of the changes.

A referendum in Guinea-Bissau has approved a new constitution that will significantly increase the power of the president.

The National Electoral Commission said on Tuesday that 70 percent of votes cast last week were in favour of the changes, with the turnout at almost 60 percent.

The referendum, proposed by the military government, which seized power in a coup in November last year, took place shortly ahead of a general election at the end of the year, which is aimed at returning the country to civilian rule.

However, the vote has been denounced by the main opposition party, PAIGC, and civil society groups, which argue that it threatens Guinea-Bissau’s transition back to democracy.

The military rulers say the changes are aimed at stabilising key state institutions ahead of December’s vote, when the presidency and parliamentary seats will be on the ballot.

Under the new rules, the president will be able to appoint and dismiss the prime minister and cabinet, which significantly weakens the country’s power-sharing system.

The president will also be able to create and abolish ministries and dissolve parliament under certain conditions. Currently, the prime minister oversees day-to-day affairs and is elected by parliament.

The number of parliamentary seats will also be reduced from 102 to 65, while the number of electoral constituencies will be cut by more than half, from 29 to 12.

Although the electoral commission reported a turnout of close to 60 percent of eligible voters, international news agencies had reported that polling stations were largely empty. PAIGC had called on people to boycott the referendum.

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Critics accuse the military government of attempting to concentrate power, allowing the country’s rulers to reshape the political system in their favour ahead of the elections in December.

The fears are grounded in a rash of military takeovers in the region. West and Central Africa have seen nine coups since 2020, with military leaders insisting their actions were motivated by deteriorating security and the urge to protect democracy.