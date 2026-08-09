Alleged cartel boss Daniel Kinahan charged in Ireland amid heavy security

Daniel Kinahan is the latest alleged member of the multinational organised crime group to face charges in Dublin.

Alleged Irish cartel boss Daniel Kinahan has been charged in Dublin with directing a criminal organisation after the 49-year-old accused of running one of the world’s biggest drug and weapon smuggling and money laundering operations was extradited from the United Arab Emirates.

Kinahan appeared before the Special Criminal Court in Dublin late on Sunday after leaving Dubai aboard an Irish government jet earlier in the day.

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Irish media reported that a major security operation was under way ahead of Kinahan’s arrival, involving armed police, the military and prison authorities.

After landing at a military base on the outskirts of Dublin, Kinahan was taken directly to court in a bulletproof and bombproof van for a highly unusual Sunday night sitting.

The non-jury court, which hears cases involving terrorism and organised crime offences, was guarded by armed police during the brief hearing. Crowds gathered outside, some filming on their phones, as unmarked police vehicles sped away from the courthouse afterwards.

Kinahan, dressed in a black hoodie, black trousers and flip-flops, appeared before a panel of three judges without a lawyer present. He told the court he understood the charges and said he had been isolated in Dubai since Friday and had not had time to arrange legal representation.

One of the judges told Kinahan that any application for bail would have to be made through the High Court.

“I think we know I won’t be getting bail, but thank you so much for explaining,” Kinahan replied.

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He was remanded in custody and later transferred to the high-security Portlaoise Prison, according to Irish broadcaster RTE.

Kinahan is due to appear before the court again, either in person or via video link, on October 5.

Extradited from Dubai

Kinahan’s extradition followed a final ruling by the Dubai Court of Cassation and was carried out under an extradition treaty between the UAE and Ireland, according to a joint statement by the justice ministers of both countries.

Kinahan was arrested in Dubai in April on an Irish warrant over alleged serious organised crime offences. He had lived openly in the emirate for about a decade.

An Irish government jet flew from Casement Aerodrome outside Dublin to Dubai on Saturday and departed the UAE on Sunday morning with Kinahan on board.

“Kinahan is considered one of the most wanted individuals in cases related to transnational organised crime,” Sunday’s joint Emirati-Irish statement said.

“He has been accused of leading an organised criminal group, murder and illicit trafficking of narcotics, pursuant to an official request submitted by the Irish authorities,” it added.

Ireland’s Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan and his UAE counterpart, Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, said the extradition sent “a clear message” that those suspected of serious and organised crime would find “no safe haven from justice”.

In 2022, the United States named Kinahan as one of three leaders of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group, which US and European authorities have linked to drug trafficking, money laundering, firearms trafficking and murder.

The group is alleged to have risen from the streets of Dublin to become one of the world’s largest international criminal organisations, with links to South American cartels, Chinese mafia groups and Hezbollah, among others.

US authorities imposed sanctions on Kinahan and other family members and offered a $5m reward for information leading to their arrests.

He is the second senior figure linked to the cartel to be extradited from Dubai.

Sean McGovern, described by an Irish judge as a senior lieutenant in the organisation, was extradited from the UAE following his arrest in 2024. He was sentenced in June to 24 years in prison after pleading guilty to directing organised crime and attempted murder.

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The Kinahan group has been involved in a long-running and violent feud with the rival Dublin-based Hutch gang. Irish police estimate the organisation’s wealth at more than one billion euros ($1.15bn).

Kinahan has previously denied allegations that he is a crime boss. A lawyer representing him told the BBC in 2021 that he had no criminal record or convictions and that the allegations against him were false.