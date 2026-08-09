Russian forces kill several in Ukraine, launch ‘brutal’ attack in Odesa

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accuses Moscow of harming global food security amid a spate of attacks on Odesa’s port.

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An overnight Russian attack on an apartment building has killed two people in Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv as Moscow also keeps up its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Russian forces hit a high rise in the Saltivskyi district, killing a 50-year-old man and a 66-year-old man, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram. At least 21 people were wounded.

Photos of the scene shared by Syniehubov showed a gaping hole across four storeys of the building as thick smoke billowed out of it.

In the southern region of Kherson, Russian artillery killed a 61-year-old woman in the Berislavsky district early on Sunday, according to the regional prosecutor’s office.

And in the Dnipropetrovsk region’s city of Pavlohrad, an “absolutely wicked” attack near a shopping mall wounded nine people, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X. The injured included four children.

There were also attacks on the Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Kherson, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions, Zelenskyy said.

In Russia, the TASS news agency reported that Ukrainian drone attacks killed three civilians overnight in Belgorod.

Attacks on Odesa

Moscow has also taken aim at the southwestern region of Odesa, a frequent site of deadly attacks.

Russian forces launched a barrage of ballistic, antiship and anti-radar missiles overnight as well as more than 200 Shahed drones, Ukraine’s air force wrote on Telegram.

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Missile and drone attacks were recorded at 22 locations and so were the remnants of downed missiles at six sites.

Russia’s TASS news agency also reported attacks on fuel, lubricants and military equipment depots in Odesa’s port.

Zelenskyy said the attacks targeted Odesa’s energy sector and repair work was under way to restore power. At least eight people were injured as residential buildings and the port sustained damage.

“This is, in particular, how Russia is systematically waging war against global food security,” the Ukrainian leader said, referring to the Odesa port’s role in exporting grain around the world.

Attacks on the port killed 28 people in the first three weeks of July alone, Governor Oleh Kiper previously said.

Russia, meanwhile, struck two oil refineries in the northeastern region of Sumy, the Reuters news agency reported.