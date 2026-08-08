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US announces $400m investment in Australian rare earth mine

Deal aims to secure scandium supply as China restricts exports for defence products.

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ORANGE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 08: In an aerial view, a section of a disused tailings dam at the Cadia Goldmine is seen on November 08, 2024 in Orange, Australia. In the central west of New South Wales, Australia, residents near the Cadia gold mine are expressing serious concerns about potential contamination from mining operations. Cadia is the second largest gold mine in Australia. In March 2018 part of the Northern tailings dam wall collapsed, which was one of the largest industrial disasters of its type in Australia. Many community members have reported health issues and elevated levels of heavy metals in their bodies, which they believe stem from dust and water contamination linked to the mine, media reports said. Despite the lack of definitive evidence connecting the mine to health problems, local residents are advocating for better regulatory oversight and transparency regarding environmental impacts. Newmont Corporation, the mine's owner, has recently filed a submission to continue mining at Cadia until at least 2050, a move the mining giant says will expand the gold mine's footprint in the area. Residents have raised concerns about the current and future potential impacts of the mine on the nearby Belubula River, which is home to significant populations of Platypus and Murray Cod. As tensions rise, the community grapples with the balance between economic benefits from mining and the urgent need to protect public health and the environment – a dynamic that may play out around other mines as demand for raw materials soars. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)
The Cadia goldmine in New South Wales, Australia. The state has some of the highest concentrations of scandium globally [File: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images]
By Al Jazeera Staff and AFP
Published On 8 Aug 2026

The United States Department of Defense has announced a $400m conditional loan commitment to an Australian company to build the world’s first primary mine for scandium, a critical rare earth element whose market is dominated by China.

After a meeting between US President Donald Trump and mining executives in Washington, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday that the project would “ensure Western alignment from mine to finished product”.

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Australian mining firm Sunrise Energy Metals said in a separate statement that the proposed mine in Fifield, New South Wales, would aim to become “a cornerstone of Western scandium supply”.

According to the company’s website, the “Syerston Scandium Project” will provide a “critical metal for critical technologies”, including aerospace and 5G/6G telecommunications technology.

Scandium — a rare earth needed for defence, planes and data centres — is usually sourced as a byproduct of other mining. It is valued for being one of the most effective elements to strengthen aluminium while also being flexible and resistant to heat and corrosion.

New South Wales has some of the highest concentrations of scandium globally. China, which dominates the supply and processing of scandium, restricted its exports for defence products last year, triggering the US’s search for new suppliers.

Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signed a critical minerals agreement aimed at countering China in October, pledging that each would invest $1bn in projects.

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Sunrise struck a deal with Lockheed Martin last year to sell the defence and aerospace manufacturer 25 percent of its scandium output for the first five years of the mine.

On Friday, Trump said the US federal government would invest $3bn in multiple critical minerals and battery projects as part of a push to increase domestic production and boost national security and industrial policy.

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