Trump’s former personal lawyer narrowly confirmed as US attorney general

Senate confirms Todd Blanche in narrow vote despite concerns over independence of office.

President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Todd Blanche has been confirmed as United States attorney general, despite bipartisan concerns over the politicisation of the Justice Department.

The Senate, which is narrowly controlled by Republicans, confirmed his appointment early on Saturday by a vote of 50 to 49.

The vote followed a tumultuous confirmation fight that raised deep questions about installing Trump’s close ally in the top position at the Justice Department, which has historically prided itself on its independence from the White House.

Blanche represented Trump in several criminal trials before entering government. Critics say Trump desires to use the law enforcement agency to investigate his political enemies.

The lawyer had already been leading the department in an acting capacity after the president fired Pam Bondi in April. Blanche’s confirmation could free him to pursue the Trump administration’s agenda even more aggressively.

Republican senators had raised concerns about Blanche’s handling of the release of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents, as well as his role in establishing Trump’s $1.8bn “anti-weaponisation” fund and a related tax-immunity agreement for the president and his sons.

Blanche overcame those challenges by ultimately agreeing in writing to narrow the tax-immunity agreement and end the “weaponisation” payments, which critics have called a slush fund for Trump’s allies, including ‌those who rioted at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Questions remain about whether that commitment is legally binding and whether Trump could later press Blanche to revive a similar programme under another name.

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Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, who represents Louisiana, was the deciding vote after announcing on Friday he thought Blanche was the best option Trump would put forward.

Blanche has argued that he has helped bring crime to record lows and righted what he says are wrongs ‌brought by the Biden administration against Trump and his conservative allies.