News|Child Rights

Sudan’s war threatens an ‘entire generation’s’ future, UN warns

War in Sudan has left over 8 million children out of school, and nearly three-quarters of schools have been affected, according to the UN.

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ADRE, CHAD - FEBRUARY 19: A young Sudanese boy collects water on February 19, 2026 in Adre, Chad. In April 2023 civil war erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the armed militia group Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The ongoing conflict has so far displaced around 14 million people across the region, triggering a widespread humanitarian crisis, as neighboring countries like Chad struggle to absorb refugees, while coping with populations already suffering high poverty rates and food insecurity. Chad has become Africa's largest host of refugees per capita, hosting a total 1.4 million refugees - more than 900,000 of which fled the conflict in Sudan. The most recent wave of arrivals from Sudan follows the RSF's offensive to capture the north Darfur city of El Fasher, where 6,000 people were reportedly killed by the RSF in the space of three days in October. A recent UN report has accused the RSF of atrocities that amount to war crimes and possible crimes against humanity. As many as 400,000 people have reportedly been killed since the conflict began. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
A young Sudanese child collects water in Adre, Chad, with the country hosting 1.4 million refugees, more than 900,000 of whom have fled the conflict in Sudan, February 19, 2026 [Dan Kitwood/Getty]
By Al Jazeera Staff
Published On 8 Aug 2026

More than 8 million school-age children in Sudan remain out of the classroom because of the ongoing civil war that erupted more than three years ago, the United Nations has said.

Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed delivered the warning on Friday at an informal UN Security Council session on safeguarding education in Sudan, as the war entered its 1,210th day.

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“Among everything this war is taking, one of the most significant is the future of Sudan — depriving the education of its children,” Mohammed said, cautioning that the conflict is depriving an “entire generation” of its future.

Nearly three-quarters of schools have been damaged, destroyed or otherwise rendered unusable in the country’s Darfur since fighting erupted in April 2023, according to the UN.

“Five children in every six are out of school, and parents will tell you they would rather keep their children at home than send them to a classroom, because home for them is the only place left where they can keep them safe,” Mohammed said.

OURE CASSONI, CHAD - FEBRUARY 23: Children wait for water at the Oure Cassoni refugee camp after arriving from Sudan, on February 23, 2026 in Oure Cassoni, Chad. In April 2023 civil war erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the armed militia group Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The ongoing conflict has so far displaced around 14 million people across the region, triggering a widespread humanitarian crisis, as neighboring countries like Chad struggle to absorb refugees, while coping with populations already suffering high poverty rates and food insecurity. Chad has become Africa's largest host of refugees per capita, hosting a total 1.4 million refugees - more than 900,000 of which fled the conflict in Sudan. The most recent wave of arrivals from Sudan follows the RSF's offensive to capture the north Darfur city of El Fasher, where 6,000 people were reportedly killed by the RSF in the space of three days in October. A recent UN report has accused the RSF of atrocities that amount to war crimes and possible crimes against humanity. As many as 400,000 people have reportedly been killed since the conflict began. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Children wait for water at a refugee camp in Oure Cassoni, Chad, after arriving from Sudan, on February 23, 2026 [Dan Kitwood/Getty]

Since 2024, the UN has documented more than 67 attacks on schools and more than 154 instances of schools being used for military purposes, Mohammed said, noting that the figures almost certainly understate the true toll.

More than half of Sudan’s teachers have gone unpaid, though many continue working “against all odds”, Mohammed said.

“Sudan has already lost a generation to its earlier wars, and it is losing another one now,” the deputy secretary-general said, adding that the burden of the conflict falls disproportionately on women and children who “had no say in any of it, but suffer most”.

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She said the UN and its partners have brought more than a million Sudanese children back into some form of learning this year, but this remained far short of what is needed.

Since the conflict began between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, UNICEF has issued multiple warnings on the fighting’s impact on children. Approximately 15 million people across the country have been displaced so far, with nearly 33 million people – more than half of them children – in dire need of humanitarian assistance, according to the children’s agency.

Visiting Sudan earlier this year, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk described accounts of mass killings and gang rape, calling the conflict “not just another conflict” but “a human rights catastrophe unfolding in real time”.

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