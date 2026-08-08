Families retrieve bodies after deadly shooting rampage outside Bangkok

Thailand has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in Asia.

Families have retrieved the bodies of their loved ones a day after a mass shooting at a school and a home outside Bangkok, as a 12-year-old girl died in hospital, raising the death toll to nine, including the teenage shooter.

A 14-year-old schoolboy opened fire at about 10am local time (03:00 GMT) on Friday at Debsirin Nonthaburi School in Bang Kruai district, Nonthaburi province, northwest of the Thai capital, before taking his own life. According to officials, the boy appeared to have killed his two grandparents at their home earlier in the morning.

Eight bodies – five school staff members, the alleged attacker and his grandparents – were collected by early Saturday afternoon from Bangkok’s Institute of Forensic Medicine. Emergency workers brought out a coffin and loaded it onto an ambulance, which will transport them to their hometown for funeral rites.

Fourteen people are still in hospital on Saturday, seven of them in critical condition, according to the Ministry of Public Health. Most of the wounded were between 12 and 14 years old.

Wiroon Supasingsiripreecha, head of the institute, told AP that most of the victims suffered a single fatal gunshot wound to a vital area, including the chest or head.

He added that the gunshot wound found on the alleged attacker was consistent with the weapon he had used. More detailed forensic findings, including toxicology results, are expected later.

Officials said the gun, described as small and compact, was legally registered to the boy’s grandfather.

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There were reports that the boy, who lived with his grandparents, had shown signs of stress connected to school, although a few of his relatives told Thai media they were unaware of any troubles he might have been facing.

The school said all classes would be suspended from August 10 to 14. School staff were instructed to work from home during that time.

On Saturday morning, the school was quiet, with only a minor police presence at the entrance. A few mourners came to lay flowers at the gate.

Charin Siriananchai brought his two sons, ages 9 and 6, to pay their respects. He said that while his sons do not study here, he lives in the neighbourhood and drives past this school almost every day, often stopping to allow students to cross the road.

“Everyone was saddened and shocked because it was unexpected that this would happen in Thailand, and also it’s quite a great loss,” he told AP.

Some parents also came with their children to collect their belongings left behind after the shooting. A father, who declined to identify himself, said his son, who was at the school during the shooting, was still in shock and could not sleep alone.

Within hours of Friday’s shooting rampage, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul pledged to introduce a new firearms control law in the country.

Anutin, who previously tightened gun laws during his tenure as interior minister, said he would now propose a law to restrict the carrying of firearms by the public.

“The new law will only allow government officials on duty to carry guns,” he told reporters, without giving any further details.

Thailand has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in Asia, second only to Pakistan and far surpassing its Southeast Asian neighbours.

According to the Small Arms Survey’s 2017 report, there were an estimated 10.3 million firearms in civilian possession in Thailand, an average of 15 guns per 100 residents. About 60% of these weapons were registered, and another 40% were not, the Geneva-based group said.

There have been incidents of mass shootings in Thailand in recent years.

In February, a teacher was killed and a student injured in southern Thailand’s Hat Yai district after a gunman opened fire at a school.

In October 2022, a former police officer killed dozens of people, including children, in a gun and knife attack in Nong Bua Lamphu province.