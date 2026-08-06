Foreign ministers of Arab and Muslim nations slam Israel’s targeting of Gaza’s hospitals, demand action to protect medics and patients.

Eight Arab and Muslim countries have issued a joint statement expressing their “strongest condemnation and denunciation” of ongoing Israeli violations in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Egypt reserved their strongest condemnation for the targeting of healthcare facilities and medical infrastructure, alongside attacks on civilian areas and the continued killing of Palestinians, including women and children.

They said on Thursday that the deliberate targeting of hospitals, ambulances and medical personnel amounted to a “grave” breach of international humanitarian law.

The group stressed that the protection of medical facilities and health workers, and the immediate and unhindered delivery of medical supplies and aid across Gaza, were legal obligations that could not be compromised under any circumstances.

Palestinian group Hamas welcomed the statement, saying it reflected the gravity of Israeli violations of a “ceasefire” that threaten the entire agreement.

The group urged the signatory states, the mediators and the United States administration to act immediately to stop Israel from “sabotaging the agreement” signed in October, adding that the Palestinian factions had engaged responsibly with the roadmap and that pressure should now fall on Israel to halt its violations and meet its obligations.

The warning comes as Gaza’s health system remains close to collapse despite the “ceasefire”.

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Only about half of the enclave’s 36 hospitals are partially functional. On August 1, an Israeli air raid hit a pharmaceuticals warehouse at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, while the Health Ministry says shortages of cancer and blood-disorder medicines have reached 61 percent, leaving oncology patients at “imminent risk of death”.

The foreign ministers said the violations breached Israel’s commitments under the comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict and were undermining efforts to implement its second phase after US President Donald Trump announced that Hamas had accepted the roadmap, including provisions on the confinement of weapons.

They linked the assault on Gaza to settler attacks in the occupied West Bank, accelerating settlement expansion and unilateral measures in occupied Jerusalem, calling them a “systematic policy aimed at imposing a fait accompli by force, undermining the foundations of the two-State solution, and marginalising the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, in flagrant violation of international law and the relevant UN resolutions”.

The Government Media Office in Gaza said Israeli forces had committed 4,091 ceasefire violations over 300 days, killing more than 1,254 Palestinians and wounding 4,121. It said just 35 percent of expected aid trucks had entered the territory, that only 10,703 people had been allowed out through the Rafah crossing, and that 159 Palestinians had been detained during the truce.

Also on Thursday, the UN children’s fund (UNICEF) said at least 300 children have been killed in Gaza in the 300 days since the “ceasefire” came into effect.