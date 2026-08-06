Several wounded in minibus blast near Syria’s Damascus

Body parts found at the scene and at least 14 wounded after explosion on minibus in town of Jaramana, Health Ministry says.

An explosion on a passenger minibus on the outskirts of the Syrian capital, Damascus, has wounded more than a dozen people but caused no fatalities, authorities have said.

The blast in the town of Jaramana on Thursday injured at least 14 people, according to officials from the Syrian Ministry of Health.

In a statement on Friday, the ministry said it earlier incorrectly stated that two people had been killed, based on three severed limbs that were pulled from the wreckage.

After further investigation, the limbs were determined to belong to living patients who were undergoing surgery.

Najeeb al-Nassan, the director of the Health Ministry’s Referral, Ambulance and Emergency Directorate, told state news agency SANA that the body parts were being handled by forensic teams.

The blast struck during peak hour on Al-Rawda Street, a crowded main thoroughfare in the centre of Jaramana, Al Jazeera’s Amr Al-Halabi reported from the scene.

A security official at the site told the correspondent that the device had been planted inside the vehicle, which was almost completely destroyed, though surrounding shops and a neighbouring bus sustained only limited damage. Residents and rescue workers rushed to the scene.

An Associated Press journalist at the scene saw one of the bodies pulled from the wreckage.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani condemned the attack in a post on social media, asserting that the violence would not disrupt the nation’s ongoing transition

“Targeting civilians and attempts to undermine security and stability will not deter the Syrians from continuing on the path of recovery and state-building, and state institutions will continue to fulfil their duty in protecting citizens, pursuing those responsible for these crimes, and bringing them to justice.”

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No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Jaramana lies about 4km (2.4 miles) from central Damascus and functions as a transport hub, with Al-Rawda Street linking the town to Airport Road and Southern Ring Road into the heart of the capital.

Jaramana, a mixed Druze-Christian town southeast of Damascus, has been a flashpoint since the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024. Clashes between Druze gunmen and government security forces erupted there in early 2025, and deadly sectarian violence in April and May 2025 prompted disarmament deals between Damascus and Druze leaders in Jaramana and Suwayda.

Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent Amer al-Abbad, reporting from Damascus, said tensions were rising in Jaramana in recent days.

Two days ago, people protested in the town, demanding accountability for the perpetrators of violations in Suwayda.

Tensions flared again overnight after security forces detained a man accused of glorifying symbols of the former government.

The bombing is the first of its kind in the town since the fall of the Assad regime.

In recent weeks, Damascus has been hit by a series of blasts, including one at the Palace of Justice, which authorities blamed on the ISIL (ISIS) group.