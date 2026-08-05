BREAKINGBREAKING,
US law enforcement reports deadly mass shooting in North Carolina
Published On 5 Aug 2026
Law enforcement in the US state of North Carolina has reported a fatal mass shooting in the city of Prospect Hill.
“Deputies arriving on scene found multiple people who had been shot. One person was transported to Duke University Hospital with a gunshot wound, and there are multiple other fatalities,” the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement on Wednesday.
“SBI Crime scene investigators are on scene processing evidence and conducting interviews. There is NO THREAT to the general public.”
More to come…