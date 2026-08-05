Michigan, Missouri, Washington primary elections: Key takeaways

Recent US primaries have revealed a rift within the Democratic Party between progressives and moderates over US support for Israel.

Michigan’s Democratic race for a midterm election nomination emerged on Tuesday as the latest battleground between the party’s progressive and centrist candidates, commonly referred to by Democrats as “moderates”, over US support for Israel.

This is an issue that has played out in primaries nationwide this year. However, unlike contests in many other liberal bastions, the race in the Midwestern swing state could prove crucial for Democrats’ fight for control of the Senate.

Missouri, Kansas and Washington state also held primary votes on Tuesday. Here are some key takeaways from the latest primaries.

Michigan: Democratic progressives face off with ‘establishment’

As of the early morning hours of Wednesday, centrist Democratic candidate Haley Stevens, seen as the “establishment” choice, and progressive favourite Abdul El-Sayed were still locked in a neck-and-neck race for Michigan’s Democratic US Senate nomination.

With 91 percent of the votes counted, El-Sayed was holding a narrow lead with 48.9 percent of the vote while Stevens had 47.1 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Former US Representative Mike Rogers is the Republican nominee. He ran for his nomination unopposed.

The bitter campaign between the Democratic candidates has attracted national attention not just because the seat will help decide which party controls the Senate. Michigan has also become the most notable proxy battle between the Democratic Party’s establishment and progressive wings.

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Michigan has a “purple hue”, meaning it is a swing state mixed with a fairly even balance of Democratic and Republican voters. It is therefore considered a more challenging political terrain for a progressive, meaning that if El-Sayed does win the nomination, some analysts argue it is more likely the Republicans will ultimately win the seat in the November election.

El-Sayed was maintaining his lead as initial results rolled in on Tuesday night, though Stevens had made up ground as Wayne County, the state’s most populous and home to Detroit, reported more votes into the night.

Wayne has historically released results later than other counties, and its voters have tended towards establishment candidates over progressives. That means Stevens could still see a boost as counting continues, although that does not guarantee victory.

El-Sayed, a former Wayne County health director, campaigned on a ticket of “Medicare for All”, campaign finance reform and ending military aid to Israel.

Stevens, a four-term congresswoman, focused on manufacturing and the economy. She emphasised her past victories in tough races, arguing she will be best positioned to beat Rogers in November.

Stevens has received tens of millions of dollars in outside spending, including the largest donation ever from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which supports pro-Israel candidates.

Israel’s “favourability rating” among Democrats fell from 59 percent in 2018 to just 22 percent in May, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling. But this primary is also a test of broader voter frustrations about economic concerns and the party’s establishment.

Additionally, Republican US Representative John James, backed by US President Donald Trump, won the Republican gubernatorial nomination, defeating Perry Johnson. He will face Democratic nominee Jocelyn Benson in the November general election.

Progressive community organiser William Lawrence won the Democratic nomination for the 7th district of Michigan, defeating Bridget Brink and Matt Maasdam. He will challenge incumbent Republican Tom Barrett in November.

Missouri: Democratic progressives lose out

Progressive Democrat Cori Bush, a leading critic of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, failed in her bid to unseat incumbent US Representative Wesley Bell in a rematch of 2024 during Tuesday’s primary. On the Republican side, Paul Berry won the nomination after running unopposed.

A pro-Israel super PAC spent more than $8m to help unseat Bush in the last cycle and more than $3m this cycle to keep her out of Congress. Bell is heavily favoured to win in November, as the St Louis-area district is safely Democratic.

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Additionally, 80.3 percent of voters rejected Amendment 4, a ballot amendment that would have made it more difficult for citizens to amend the state constitution.

Kansas: Democratic Hamilton to face Republican Marshall in November

Adam Hamilton emerged from an 11-person Democratic field to win the nomination for the Senate seat race. He will face incumbent Republican Senator Roger Marshall in the fall.

In the Democratic gubernatorial primary, Cindy Holscher won the primary with 48.6 percent of the vote, defeating Ethan Corson and Curt Skoog. Ty Masterson won the gubernatorial primary for Republicans, getting 43.2 percent of the vote, defeating four other candidates.

Voters additionally rejected a ballot proposal from conservative activists that would have transitioned the state to electing Supreme Court justices instead of having them appointed by the governor.

Washington: All-party primary

Washington state held an all‑party primary, which is a primary election in which all candidates from all parties are listed together on the same ballot and all voters can vote in the same race.

In this, incumbent Democrat Suzan DelBene is leading so far with 54.5 percent of the vote. Republican Mary Silva is trailing behind, with 27.2 percent of the vote. However, the vote count is still under way, with only 53 percent of all votes counted so far.

For the 3rd district of the US House of Representatives, centrist incumbent Democratic Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez successfully fended off a progressive challenge from Brent Hennrich. State Senator John Braun advanced to the general election as her Republican challenger.