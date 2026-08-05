News|Israel-Palestine conflict

Israel approves $37m to seize more than 70 occupied West Bank sites

The allocated funding seeks to accelerate Israel’s control of historical landmarks across the occupied West Bank.

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PETZA'EL, WEST BANK - JULY 31: Jewish-Israelis hang out at the ancient archaeological site known as Herod's Pool on July 31, 2026 near the Israeli settlement of Petza'el, West Bank. Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has announced plans to invest three million shekels (USD $978,792) to develop an archeological site known by Israeli settlers as "Herod's Pool," located on privately-owned Palestinian land near Fasayel, in the Jordan Valley area of the occupied West Bank. The site was recently seized by settlers and made into an informal tourist attraction, filling the pool with water allegedly diverted from Palestinian lands, without permission from the Civil Administration authorities. The announcement of the plan comes after Smotrich threatened in May to seize the historic Solomon's Pools, near Bethlehem, which are also under Palestinian control. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Israeli settlers pose at an ancient archaeological site near the illegal settlement of Petza'el, in the occupied West Bank [Amir Levy/Getty]
By Al Jazeera Staff
Published On 5 Aug 2026

Israeli Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich has announced a 113 million shekel ($37m) allocation to take control of more than 70 historical sites across the occupied West Bank.

The funding, approved by a government steering committee on Tuesday, builds on a 250 million shekel ($83m) plan approved in May aimed at claiming archaeological sites across the West Bank, the Jordan Valley and elsewhere.

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The committee said in a statement that the Settlements Ministry is set to receive 157 million shekels ($52m) in direct funding, along with a further 142 million shekels ($47m) in commitment authorisations.

The new allocation lands on the same day that the Knesset’s Finance Committee separately approved close to 300 million shekels (about $99m) in direct funding and commitments to Israel’s Settlements Ministry.

“This is a Zionist act of the highest order. A people without a past has no future,” Smotrich said, describing plans for new visitor centres and research facilities.

Israel designates the landmarks as Jewish heritage locations, as it seeks to extend state control over Palestinian property and territory.

The occupied West Bank is home to thousands of archeological and heritage sites, some of which date back hundreds of years.

While Smotrich did not name the specific sites, Palestinian media reported that the plans aim to take over Solomon’s Pools near Bethlehem – a site Smotrich has previously sought to bring under Israeli control. About 104 settlements and 160 outposts have been approved in the occupied West Bank since 2022, according to Smotrich.

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The Israeli settlements are considered illegal under international law.

Israel’s funding for illegal settlement expansion has continued amid an intensified campaign of settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, with more than 11,000 settler and military attacks across the region so far this year, according to Palestinian media.

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