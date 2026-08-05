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Germany investigates explosive device attached to drone at Leipzig airport

An airport employee spotted the drone carrying what authorities described as ‘an unknown explosive device’.

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A police officer in protective clothing works at Leipzig/Halle airport in Schkeuditz, Germany [Axel Schmidt/Reuters]
By Al Jazeera Staff and News Agencies
Published On 5 Aug 2026

German authorities have launched an investigation after police removed the detonator from an explosive device attached to a drone found at Leipzig/Halle airport.

The airport’s north runway reopened on Wednesday after being closed for about two hours, while the south runway remained out of use due to scheduled maintenance.

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Several flights, including a passenger aircraft, were diverted to other airports after a flying object was reported near the airport shortly before midnight. Police deployed an explosives-disposal robot to examine the object.

Authorities later said an airport employee discovered the drone near the runway carrying what they described as “an unknown explosive device”. Police examined it and removed its detonator, but did not provide further details about the nature of the device.

The probe is being led by prosecutors in the eastern state of Saxony who are responsible for politically motivated and “extremist” crimes, although authorities have not identified any suspects or attributed responsibility.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - AUGUST 5: Police investigators work on the tarmac with a robot that is capable, amongst other things, of defusing explosives, near to Ukrainian Antonov cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle Airport on August 5, 2026 near Leipzig, Germany. Airport workers reportedly discovered a drone yesterday on the tarmac near an Antonov at the airport that was equipped with an explosives detonator and an unidentified substance. Additionally, a DHL cargo plane that took off from the airport late last night collided with a small object, causing minor damage. (Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)
Police investigators work with an explosives-disposal robot on the tarmac near a Ukrainian Antonov cargo aircraft at Leipzig/Halle airport, near Leipzig, Germany, on August 5, 2026 [Jens Schlueter/Getty Images]

Meanwhile, an apparent second flying object collided with a freight aircraft after it aborted its landing because the runway was closed.

The aircraft diverted to Hannover airport, where officials found slight damage during an inspection. Authorities have not said whether the second object was connected to the drone found near the runway.

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Authorities said there was no danger to travellers or airport employees, and flights were operating normally on Wednesday.

Photos from the scene showed police technicians working with an explosives-disposal robot near a Ukrainian Antonov cargo aircraft parked at the airport, although authorities have not indicated the aircraft was the intended target.

A forensic technician works at the German airport Leipzig-Halle in Schkeuditz, eastern Germany, after an explosives-laden drone was found near a Ukrainian cargo plane [AFP]
A forensic technician works at the German airport Leipzig-Halle in Schkeuditz, eastern Germany, after an explosives-laden drone was found near a Ukrainian cargo plane [AFP]

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