Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina announces her plan to return to Bangladesh

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said she will return to her country after two years in exile in India, despite facing the death penalty.

The 78-year-old, who was dramatically ousted following a brutal crackdown on protesters in 2024, made the announcement on Wednesday via videolink at an event hosted by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCC) of South ‌Asia, alongside her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, and other Awami League leaders, including former Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel.

She said the exact date of the return will be announced “when time comes”, but she wants it to be in December this year.

More to come…